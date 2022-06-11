Housed inside Mong Kok’s Cordis Hotel, Chuan Spa welcomes tired Hongkongers to come get pampered with one of its many holistic treatments that are inspired by traditional Chinese medicine. Make your way up the candle-lit staircase beside a water wall before immersing yourself in a massage. There are several signature treatments that Chuan offers, including stone therapy and lymphatic massages, as well as traditional Chinese treatments like cupping and scraping.

Note: Chuan Spa is temporarily closed as Cordis is part of the designated quarantine hotel scheme until July 31, 2022.