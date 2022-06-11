Hong Kong
  1. Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong
  2. Four Seasons spa
    Photograph: Courtesy Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong
The best spas in Hong Kong to get pampered at

Unwind and float away at these spas. Go on, you know you deserve it.

Dara Chau
Time Out Hong Kong
Dara Chau
With restrictions stretching out for months, the stresses of the pandemic have certainly taken a toll on our physical and mental health. So finally, it is time to give ourselves the TLC that we all crave and deserve. Finding a spa that works for you is essential. Before you switch off and enjoy a soothing treatment that eliminates all your stresses and strains, selecting where to go is key. So here you have it, our list of Hong Kong's best spa sanctuaries to whisk you away and pamper your mind, body, and soul.

RECOMMENDED: With wellness being a top priority as of late, don't forget to check out our list of the top gyms and studios in Hong Kong or keep it simple and go for a long stroll in one of the city's best parks

Hong Kong’s best spas

Angsana Spa
Photograph: Courtesy Hotel Icon

Angsana Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Tsim Sha Tsui East

The Hotel Icon's outpost of the renowned Angsana Spa by Banyan Tree is decorated in modern Southeast Asian style and offers VIP treatment rooms, Angsana blended massage oils, body care with aromatic bath, and treatments ranging from massages and facials to body polishes and conditioners. Signature treatments include the Floral Chic, a combination of all Angsana Spa’s classic therapies which includes a 60-minute Angsana massage, a 15-minute nourish body wrap, a 45-minute floral pouch scrub, and a 60-minute choice of facials, and the Vitality Starter which helps to release built-up muscle tension and boosts flexibility. It includes 30-minutes of muscle stretching, followed by a 30-minute herbal salt compress, and a 60-minute choice of body massages.

 

Asaya
Photograph: Courtesy Asaya

Asaya

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Located inside the Rosewood Hong Kong, Asaya turns the traditional spa concept on its head to lead guests on a more personal journey to wellness. It focuses on five elements, including emotional balance, fitness and nutrition, body treatment, skincare, and community, whereby expert instructors and technicians lead you through treatments and workshops. For those who like aromatherapy essential oils, don't miss Aroma Atelier where they select essential oils from British natural skincare brand Votary and French body care brand Maison Caulières. Here, aromatherapists will choose the right essential oils according to your preferences for aromatherapy massage treatments.

Aesop
Photograph: Courtesy Aesop Hong Kong

Aesop

  • Health and beauty
  • Sheung Wan

Visit the Aesop store on Gough street or Harbour City for facials designed to melt your stress away with the calming effects of a nourishing treatment. Tailored to each and every customer, no facial is alike. Upon arrival, you will have a consultation with a therapist who will help you find the right facial for your skin out of Aesop’s six different treatments. From Absorbic Action facials to Skin Quench and Calm Correct treatments to provide balance for your individual skin type.

Chuan Spa
Photograph: Courtesy Chuan Spa Hong Kong

Chuan Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Mong Kok

Housed inside Mong Kok’s Cordis Hotel, Chuan Spa welcomes tired Hongkongers to come get pampered with one of its many holistic treatments that are inspired by traditional Chinese medicine. Make your way up the candle-lit staircase beside a water wall before immersing yourself in a massage. There are several signature treatments that Chuan offers, including stone therapy and lymphatic massages, as well as traditional Chinese treatments like cupping and scraping.

Note: Chuan Spa is temporarily closed as Cordis is part of the designated quarantine hotel scheme until July 31, 2022. 

Chuan Body + Soul
Photograph: Courtesy Chuan Body + Soul

Chuan Body + Soul

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

The great thing about The Langham hotel is that it has all the convenience of Tsim Sha Tsui without any of the chaos. Based on the Chinese philosophy of the five elements, the hotel’s Chuan Body + Soul facility has an extensive menu of treatments inspired by traditional Chinese medicine. The signature Chuan Body Elements allows you to get a soothing Chuan Harmony massage followed by a rejuvenating Heaven Angel Facial Therapy for 90 minutes for $1,700. 

Clarins Skin Spa
Photograph: Courtesy Clarins Skin Spa

Clarins Skin Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Central

As one of the most popular skincare brands in the world, you can trust the facial and body treatments at Clarins to take good care of your skin. Located in Central Building, Clarins Skin Spa offers a whole host of specialised facials catered for a wide range of skin types and needs including detox, hydrating and whitening, so you’re bound to find one that suits you. Clarins also offers treatments for men and pregnant ladies.

Elu Spa
Photography: Courtesy elu spa

Elu Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Central

Embark on a wellness escape with Elu. A foot in the door, and you are immediately transported to a calming and nature-inspired retreat. The signature indulgence package is the best of both face and body treatments, all packed into 120 minutes. Start with a soak in the beautiful tub to unwind and free your mind before a tension-releasing oil massage to stimulate the nervous system. After the stresses on your body are dissolved, restore and recondition with a gemstone facial that increases lymphatic drainage, reduces swelling, and leaves your complexion smooth and luminous.

Four Seasons Spa
Photograph: Courtesy Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Four Seasons Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Central

If you’re after some next-level pampering, you can’t go wrong with the super-central, super-luxurious Four Seasons. Rooms range in style from contemporary Western luxury to traditional Chinese design and all are airy, light and spacious. If you’ve already made the most of the pool terrace and its stunning views, head to the spa for one of the signature massages or facials. If holistic healing piques your interest, check out the rotation of wellness experts-in-residence who specialise in everything from reiki to yoga and even aura reading.

Iyara
Photograph: Courtesy Iyara

Iyara

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Central

This modestly sized ground-floor day spa on Hollywood Road is one of the best venues to unwind and unplug during the work week. Proud to offer treatments that use exclusively natural and organic products, including organic extra virgin coconut oil and 100 percent pure essential oil, Iyara also specialises in different body massages, including sports, deep tissue, Swedish, pregnancy and lymphatic drainage. Best of all, you can pamper yourself without breaking the bank.

Thann Sanctuary
Photography: Courtesy Thann Sanctuary

Thann Sanctuary

  • Health and beauty
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

An oasis of peace and tranquillity in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui, Thann Sanctuary bases their spa treatments on their award-winning product line. The facial and massages on offer range from general relaxation and revitalisation to very concentrated treatments for specific needs, including anti-ageing, healing, and aromatherapy. Unsure of where to start? The special treatment packages are loaded with several features and will help guide you based on the type of results you are looking for. 

The Mandarin Spa
Photograph: Courtesy Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

The Mandarin Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Central

With an interior inspired by 1930s Shanghai, the Spa at Mandarin Oriental is a stylish destination for relaxation and tranquillity. The setting is luxurious and the treatments are just as opulent. From oriental massages, aromatherapy, Chinese doctor consultations, reflexology, facials, mum-to-be experiences, and even a digital wellness escape (a much-needed therapy for all who are guilty of too much screen-time) and much more, The Mandarin Spa is the luxury spa of dreams.

The Oriental Spa
Photograph: Courtesy The Oriental Spa

The Oriental Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Central

Spanning two floors, Landmark Mandarin Oriental’s Oriental Spa invites you to take your pick from a Turkish hammam bath, Moroccan rasul mudroom, and Roman heat room before getting pampered. Signature treatments include the two-hour Oriental Qi and Digital Wellness Escape. Among the other extensive amenities are an 18m lap pool, Bastien Gonzalez nail studio, and a heat and water oasis containing vitality pools, saunas, ice fountains and crystal steam rooms.

The Peninsula Spa
Photograph: Courtesy The Peninsula Hong Kong

The Peninsula Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

For the definition of luxury and lavish relaxation, look no further than the Peninsula Spa. Housed inside Hong Kong’s ‘grand old lady’, the spa’s design fuses traditional Chinese elements with contemporary flair featuring warm tones of marble, rustic woods and textured granite. Signature treatments include Qi Balancing Meridian Massage and Margy’s Monte Carlo: Ultimate Radiance Aesthetic Facial, which consists of putting on a pure gold chain mask.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa
Photograph: Courtesy The Ritz-Carlton Spa

The Ritz-Carlton Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • West Kowloon

On top of having the highest bar, highest pool and highest jacuzzi in the city, the Ritz-Carlton hotel also has the city’s highest spa and is the only place in Hong Kong where you can get a massage while cocooned by clouds. They offer a collection of signature spa and massage treatments including a line of soothing facial treatments that combine Western and Asian influences and techniques. 

Pamper DPT
Photograph: Courtesy Pamper DPT

Pamper DPT

  • Health and beauty
  • Central

A modern and simplistic urban beauty parlour and spa, Pamper DPT takes care of you from head to toe. With a long list of treatments and workshops, their experienced team is ready to service your every beauty need. From facials and massages to waxing and mani/pedis and even singing bowl and sound therapy meditation sessions, revive yourself from the inside out. Practicing with only the best products (think Eve Lom and Aromatherapy Associates), their salon-quality items are also available to purchase to recreate the experience at home.

Plateau Spa
Photograph: Courtesy Plateau Spa

Plateau Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Wan Chai

Located inside Wan Chai’s waterfront hotel, the Grand Hyatt, The Plateau Spa is a minimalist zen haven complete with residential suites (because you’ll never want to leave). Go for the signature hot stone Plateau Massage or the lymphatic drainage Hong Kong Massage, and enjoy the panoramic harbour view from inside the treatment room (thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows) and from the infinity whirlpool bath.

Sense of Touch
Photograph: Courtesy Sense of Touch

Sense of Touch

  • Health and beauty
  • Lan Kwai Fong

Sense of Touch is one of Hong Kong’s most popular spa and beauty parlour chains, offering a wide range of body treatments, facials and nail services at affordable prices. With branches located in Central, Tseung Kwan O, and Repulse Bay, Sense of Touch offers a wide range of treatments, from pampering treatments to heal and beautify to detox treatments, facials and energising massages.

Spa L’Occitane
Photograph: Courtesy Spa L’Occitane

Spa L’Occitane

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Wan Chai

A stone’s throw away from Pacific Place Phase Three, Spa L’Occitane is a city day spa that offers a comforting experience. For all you busy bees, opt for the Immortelle Divine Eyes, a 25-minute treatment where you can rest your peepers while the therapist smoothes and refreshes your eye contour area. Another popular treatment is the Relaxing Aromacholgie massage that uses L’Occitane products and a mix of Swedish, Chinese and Balinese techniques. 

Wellness at The Murray
Photograph: Courtesy Wellness at The Murray

Wellness at The Murray

  • Health and beauty
  • Central

A sanctuary of calm and holistic wellness, Wellness at The Murray offers a range of massage treatments and beauty rituals at the spa to restore health and vitality. With three single rooms and two couple treatment suites, each space comes with its own private steam and sauna facility to relax and unwind within the privacy of your room. Massages here are bespoke and can address specific concerns or areas, or aim to destress, detox, energise or promote better sleep. 

W Bliss Spa
Photograph: Courtesy W Bliss Spa

W Bliss Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • West Kowloon

Situated on cloud 72 (rather than cloud nine) of the W Hong Kong hotel tower, this spa offers incredible views over Victoria Harbour. It’s a funky, modern approach to the formulaic spa model, eschewing mystical ambience – you won’t find any chanting rainforest frogs in the mood music here – in favour of urban chic. You’ll be welcomed with a brownie buffet and cucumber lemonade before heading off to your choice of facial, massage, body, nail care and waxing treatment (all using Bliss products). Don’t forget to pop into the harbour view vitality pool!

