The Park Lane Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy The Park Lane Hong KongPark Lane Suite

Hotel Diaries: The Park Lane Hong Kong

A business hotel that is also a home away from home

Written by
Tatum Ancheta
The Park Lane Hong Kong is one of my go-to hotels when I used to visit Hong Kong for business and leisure. The location is very convenient, and being smack in the middle of bustling Causeway Bay makes it so close to various dining, drinking, and shopping spots. Now that I live in the neighbourhood, since it is close to my house, when I think of booking a staycation, The Park Lane Hong Kong won't easily be the first to come into mind. But for most guests, its close proximity from their homes, plus enticing staycation packages and experiences, make the hotel a home away from home. 

For another instalment of Hotel Diaries, I've booked a weekend stay to try the hotel's Pullman X Origins Multi-Masking Spa-cation. Read below for the full experience.   

RECOMMENDED: For more staycation inspirations, check out our stays at Four Seasons HotelThe Ritz Carlton, The Sheraton Tung Chung, or Eaton HK

First impressions
Check-in area I Photograph: TA

First impressions

There are two ways to enter the hotel; you can either go through the side entrance via Great George Street – where Ikea’s entrance is located – or through Gloucester Road opposite Victoria Park. Once you enter the lobby, the design and atmosphere make you feel like arriving in an airport lounge, which is satisfying as it's like you are about to travel somewhere far. 

The Park Lane Hong Kong’s lobby

It has been six years since the hotel was renovated to its current modern look, but the frenetic vibe, the stunning panoramic video wall, and contemporary raw industrial framework still makes it feel brand new. The check-in area, teeming with couples, families, and city staycationers, gives the place a young and energetic mood.  

Services and amenities
The Park Lane Hong Kong 's Executive Lounge on the 26th floor I Photograph: TA

Services and amenities

As a business-savvy hotel, its facilities and services are designed as a conducive working environment. They have a business centre, conference rooms, meeting facilities, and various spaces perfect as a work-from-home alternative. My accommodation on the executive floor allowed me complimentary use of the fitness centre on the fifth floor and the Executive Lounge on the 26th floor, where I enjoyed afternoon tea – pastries and savoury bites, with overflowing juices and soft drinks – overlooking Victoria Harbour while finishing some work. 

The Park Lane Hong Kong 's fitness centre

The hotel offers three dining outlets, buffet restaurant Playt; Ebb & Flow, the hotel's all-day-dining lobby lounge that also acts as a mini-gallery featuring various art exhibitions on its wall; and Skye, one of the city's best rooftop bars. During my stay, I was able to tour the hotels' back garden, where edible flowers, herbs, and citrus fruits are cultivated for the hotel's kitchen use. This area is off-limits to guests, but it was amazing to see how their humble rooftop garden augments some of their kitchens' shopping lists. 

Edible flowers from the hotel’s rooftop garden

The hotel doesn't have a spa nor swimming pool facilities, but they make up for it through its staycation experiences, which includes a cooking class, art jamming session, outdoor yoga sessions on the hotel's breezy 28th floor rooftop garden, outdoor fitness class in Victoria Park, and tarot card reading class (only available in Chinese), among others. They even provide a 'little scientist' class for kids if you book their summer camp package.

The room 
Photograph: TA

The room 

I stayed in one of the Park Lane Suites located on the 21st floor overlooking the harbour and Victoria Park, which was a welcoming sight, especially when waking up in the morning.

Park Lane Suite's living room

It has a separate living room featuring a guest toilet, a rotating work desk, leather sofas, 40-inch TV, a well-stocked fridge, and a minibar complete with a small Nespresso machine, wine bottles, and packets of tea. The bedroom has a king-size bed, a leather lounge chair, and another large TV. A clear glass separates a bathroom with a bathtub, shower, and a toilet with a smart Toto washlet. Bathroom amenities include bathrobes, slippers, and CO Bigelow Apothecaries toiletries. 

Park Lane Suite bathroom

The experience 
Art jamming session I Photograph: TA

The experience 

Aside from enjoying the Executive Lounge amenities, various workshops kept me busy and entertained. The art jamming session was the highlight of my stay. Guests were individually given a private room overlooking the park. No teachers, just you painting away on a white canvas while enjoying the relaxing view in the background.

Two Percent Fitness' Iman Yung conducting the HIIT session at Victoria Park

I also scheduled an afternoon outdoor fitness class in Victoria Park, which is conducted by a trainer from Two Percent Fitness. For that afternoon, only two of us were crazy enough to sweat out for a one-hour high-intensity interval training programme. And boy, I felt that workout for days! But it was a great prelude for the filling dinner that came next. After the gruelling workout, the room welcomed me back with fruits, chocolates, biscuits, and two cold-pressed juices for refreshments. 

fruit platter with fresh detox juice

Dinner was at Skye, which is a must-visit when you're staying in the hotel. Not only does it offer a panoramic view of Victoria Harbour and Victoria Park, its delicious menu of contemporary French dishes, crafted by head chef Lee Adams, is not to be missed. The six-course degustation menu is available for $1,180 per guest; just add $580 for a six-glass wine and sake pairing that includes some interesting Japanese wine bottles courtesy of their female somm, Dolphin. 

Fish, braised abalone, served with spinach, mushroom mouse, cheese pasta, and concentrated onion broth, complemented by a glass of Chablis wine

Skye's pan-roasted Japanese scallop with zucchini emulsion and lobster served with white garlic emulsion and baby root crops – both paired perfectly well with Zaku Kanade no Tomo Junmai Ginjo

Before bedtime, I prepared a hot bath to enjoy the Origins gift set that came with the package. The Skin Retexturizing mask and a Drink Up 10-minute mask was a perfect accompaniment to the bath soak.

Origins gift set – Skin Retexturizing mask and a Drink Up 10-minute mask

For breakfast, you can head to the Executive Lounge, buffet at Playt, or opt for an in-room breakfast which you have to order the night before. There are three sessions for the buffet breakfast (6am to 10.30am); make sure to head there early to avoid the long queue.    

Final thoughts

Overnight accommodation at The Park Lane Hong Kong is one to consider if you need a break from your small Hong Kong apartment. Because of its proximity to my neighbourhood, it still felt like I'm at home, but with levelled up amenities and better views. However, the lack of a swimming pool or spa amenities is a drawback, but they make up for it with their complimentary workshops and dining offerings. A stay at the Park Lane Suite might be a bit too pricey (starts at $3,388), so if you're after the hotel experiences, opt for a Premium Deluxe Room for two available at $1,399 or a Premium Family Room for four available at $1,999. 

Here's what the Pullman X Origins Multi-Masking Spa-cation includes:

  • Overnight stay in any room or suite
  • Origins gift set worth $600 
  • Executive privileges, including breakfast, afternoon treats, and cocktail and hors d'oeuvres, 
  • One complimentary staycation class
  • Reenergizing fruit platter with fresh detox juice
  • Complimentary access to Fitness Centre
  • 50 percent off on additional staycation classes 
  • Half price of every second night on your stay

Available until September 30, 2021. Interested in booking this package? Call 2839 3366 or email reservations@parklane.com.hk to book your stay. For other staycation offerings, visit this link.  

 

