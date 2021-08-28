Hotel Diaries: The Park Lane Hong Kong

The experience

Aside from enjoying the Executive Lounge amenities, various workshops kept me busy and entertained. The art jamming session was the highlight of my stay. Guests were individually given a private room overlooking the park. No teachers, just you painting away on a white canvas while enjoying the relaxing view in the background.

Two Percent Fitness' Iman Yung conducting the HIIT session at Victoria Park

I also scheduled an afternoon outdoor fitness class in Victoria Park, which is conducted by a trainer from Two Percent Fitness. For that afternoon, only two of us were crazy enough to sweat out for a one-hour high-intensity interval training programme. And boy, I felt that workout for days! But it was a great prelude for the filling dinner that came next. After the gruelling workout, the room welcomed me back with fruits, chocolates, biscuits, and two cold-pressed juices for refreshments.

fruit platter with fresh detox juice

Dinner was at Skye, which is a must-visit when you're staying in the hotel. Not only does it offer a panoramic view of Victoria Harbour and Victoria Park, its delicious menu of contemporary French dishes, crafted by head chef Lee Adams, is not to be missed. The six-course degustation menu is available for $1,180 per guest; just add $580 for a six-glass wine and sake pairing that includes some interesting Japanese wine bottles courtesy of their female somm, Dolphin.

Fish, braised abalone, served with spinach, mushroom mouse, cheese pasta, and concentrated onion broth, complemented by a glass of Chablis wine

Skye's pan-roasted Japanese scallop with zucchini emulsion and lobster served with white garlic emulsion and baby root crops – both paired perfectly well with Zaku Kanade no Tomo Junmai Ginjo

Before bedtime, I prepared a hot bath to enjoy the Origins gift set that came with the package. The Skin Retexturizing mask and a Drink Up 10-minute mask was a perfect accompaniment to the bath soak.

Origins gift set – Skin Retexturizing mask and a Drink Up 10-minute mask

For breakfast, you can head to the Executive Lounge, buffet at Playt, or opt for an in-room breakfast which you have to order the night before. There are three sessions for the buffet breakfast (6am to 10.30am); make sure to head there early to avoid the long queue.