Hotel Diaries: The Upper House

First impressions
Contrary to its commercial surroundings in Admiralty, which are often stiff and designed for business dealings, The Upper House accommodations welcome you to a homey, tranquil oasis. The hotel is elevated within Pacific Place, so you’ll be above the city, which makes the mountain or seaside view one of its unique selling points. Its modern Asian-inspired interiors instantly send a warm vibe to any stressed-out traveller or vacationer. Designed by renowned Hong Kong interior architect Andrew Fu, the simplicity in its linear and minimalist design gives off a subdued luxury appeal and speaks understated elegance meant for comfort.