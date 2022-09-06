Hong Kong
Timeout

The Upper House
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Hotel Diaries: The Upper House

A cosy luxury boutique hotel that evokes the warmth and comfort of home

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
The Upper House is a luxury boutique hotel located in the bustling Admiralty district. This month, the  hotel turns 13 years old, and to add to our instalment of Hotel Diaries, I’ve booked a weekend stay to experience their current service and offerings. Read below for the full experience.   

Check out our list of the best hotel swimming pools in town.

First impressions
Salisterra I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

First impressions

Contrary to its commercial surroundings in Admiralty, which are often stiff and designed for business dealings, The Upper House accommodations welcome you to a homey, tranquil oasis. The hotel is elevated within Pacific Place, so you’ll be above the city, which makes the mountain or seaside view one of its unique selling points. Its modern Asian-inspired interiors instantly send a warm vibe to any stressed-out traveller or vacationer. Designed by renowned Hong Kong interior architect Andrew Fu, the simplicity in its linear and minimalist design gives off a subdued luxury appeal and speaks understated elegance meant for comfort.  

Services and amenities
The Upper House's gym I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

Services and amenities

One thing I loved about the hotel is the smooth check-in process, which does not require you to line up in the lobby or sign any papers. Instead, you are escorted directly to your guest room, where you will fill up some information on an iPad, and the service staff will show you around the highlights of your room while you wait for your luggage to arrive. You can also request a private car transfer, should you need to be picked up from where you are before your check-in. The guest experience team will get in touch to coordinate your pick-up, and if you need to stop by for some errands on the way, all you have to do is request, and they will accommodate. 

The play and workshop pop-up last summer in collaboration with Bimbo Concept I Photograph: TA

Being a boutique hotel, The Upper House offers amenities in an intimate environment. Some facilities like the gym, yoga studio, and recreational pop-ups are housed in rooms that look like it was only converted for that purpose. There’s no spa, but the hotel provides in-room treatments like massages, facials, wellness therapies, and nail treatments. This service feels more personalised, and to some, having massages in-room is convenient, as you can instantly slide under your sheets and snooze off after the treatment. They also offer wellness residencies showcasing holistic classes and fitness sessions, including pop-ups that take over the level six area adjacent to the outdoor garden, The Lawn. Currently, guests can come by the pop-up of Family Food for fresh salad and juices.

For elevated dining, guests can head up to Salisterra, a Mediterranean restaurant on the 49th floor that took over the Café Gray Deluxe. The ground floor of Pacific Place also offers The Continental restaurant, where you can get a table at the tropical garden terrace or relaxed indoor banquette seating for meals or drinks. 

The room 
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

The room 

Whether you book a studio or a suite, you’ll be staying amidst picturesque sights of lush mountains or harbour views. My stay allowed me accommodations in one of the 21 suites, which delivers a bird’s eye view of the sweeping vista of the Victoria Harbour. The view alone will want you to stay all day in the room, while away time, and just watch the framed window change from day to night. The suite provides a remote-controlled living room where curtains and lights can be turned on and off with just a touch of a button. There’s also a TV, study table, and a maxi-bar offering complimentary drinks (not including wines) and snacks.

 Photograph: TA

The living room was dimly lit, which made it very easy for me to relax, but it was hard to work on my computer as I was getting too comfortable, sleepy, and I couldn’t focus on work. I asked if they could adjust the lights to make it brighter, but the guest services said the room is designed for relaxation, so the lights can’t be changed. They sent me an extra table lamp instead to help with my dilemma. 

The suite's double vanity I Photograph: TA

The spacious bedroom overlooking the cityscape is very cosy with a quiet stillness. It offers a king-size bed draped in soft linens. The zen bathroom is a showstopper, complete with organic Bamford bath and body products, a twin vanity, a walk-in rain shower, and a limestone-clad bathtub that invites you to take long hot baths.

The experience
Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

The experience

My stay at the harbour view suite was definitely the highlight of my staycay. Hong Kong apartments do not afford spacious rooms, so it is such a treat to be in a beautiful suite which has an open feel and immense room to breathe. The tasteful combination of design and room details creates a comforting zen atmosphere. A long soak in the tub is a definite must. Though to have privacy, especially at night, you must close the blinds unless you want to give Admiralty a fun window to watch. 

For dinner, I went down a few steps outside of the hotel to The Continental to try some of their seasonal dishes crafted by executive chef Graham Long and downed glasses of Champagne to cap off the night. 

My stay allowed me access to the early morning hot yoga session facilitated by Rinat Perlman from Good Yoga which is taking up one of the wellness residencies in the hotel. The class was a bit intense for beginners, but Rinat makes sure you’re properly guided and allows you room to rest if you cannot take the pressure and the heat. Be sure to book the classes ahead as the yoga room is a bit tight. The class only fits six people on the mat, and sessions get filled easily. 

Salisterra I Photograph: TA

Breakfast for the stay is in Salisterra. Guests can choose from the a la carte menu or sets, which include options of Chinese, Japanese, and English breakfast, among others. Chowing down dumplings and noodles for breakfast with a gorgeous morning view of the harbour makes the dining experience a memorable one.

Final thoughts
Photograph: TA

Final thoughts

The suite (starts at $6,200/night) is perfect for a group of friends or family, so definitely come here with your gang to share the experience. Otherwise, if you’re staying alone, a Studio 70 or 80-room stay (starts at $3,000/night) will still not disappoint. Both come with a free-standing bathtub, cityscape, mountain, or harbour views. However, the lack of spa and pool amenities might be a drawback, as some hotels in the area will have these amenities for less than the price per night. Overall a stay in The Upper House is a peaceful escape from the frenetic city. The design is sleek and minimal and evokes that warm, comforting feeling of being at home.

Recommended offer: 13 Reasons to Stay package

  • Daily set breakfast for two at Salisterra
  • A special set dinner for two at Salisterra or The Continental
  • Complimentary transfer to our House from Hong Kong Island (subject to availability) 
  • Special access to Lion Dance performance on October 7, 2022, at 9am
  • A discounted 120-minute relaxing in-room massage ($1,300 per person)
  • A celebration hamper filled with 13 special surprises, including a 15 percent off shopping benefit at JOYCE Boutique, a beauty amenity bag, and a $500 off shopping benefit from JOYCE Beauty, a bottle of sparkling wine, chocolate chunks from Salisterra, The Upper House branded gifts and many more.  

The rate starts at $3,713 per night and will be available from now until October 31, 2022. Click this link to book your stay

