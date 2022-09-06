Hotel Diaries: The Upper House

Services and amenities

One thing I loved about the hotel is the smooth check-in process, which does not require you to line up in the lobby or sign any papers. Instead, you are escorted directly to your guest room, where you will fill up some information on an iPad, and the service staff will show you around the highlights of your room while you wait for your luggage to arrive. You can also request a private car transfer, should you need to be picked up from where you are before your check-in. The guest experience team will get in touch to coordinate your pick-up, and if you need to stop by for some errands on the way, all you have to do is request, and they will accommodate.

The play and workshop pop-up last summer in collaboration with Bimbo Concept I Photograph: TA

Being a boutique hotel, The Upper House offers amenities in an intimate environment. Some facilities like the gym, yoga studio, and recreational pop-ups are housed in rooms that look like it was only converted for that purpose. There’s no spa, but the hotel provides in-room treatments like massages, facials, wellness therapies, and nail treatments. This service feels more personalised, and to some, having massages in-room is convenient, as you can instantly slide under your sheets and snooze off after the treatment. They also offer wellness residencies showcasing holistic classes and fitness sessions, including pop-ups that take over the level six area adjacent to the outdoor garden, The Lawn. Currently, guests can come by the pop-up of Family Food for fresh salad and juices.

For elevated dining, guests can head up to Salisterra, a Mediterranean restaurant on the 49th floor that took over the Café Gray Deluxe. The ground floor of Pacific Place also offers The Continental restaurant, where you can get a table at the tropical garden terrace or relaxed indoor banquette seating for meals or drinks.