The most beautiful hotel pools in Hong Kong
Plan your next staycation and let your worries swim away in some of the best scenic hotel pools in the city
The idea of reading a book by the pool whilst sipping a smoothie or a cocktail seems like a distant memory. But, thanks to the recent easing of social distancing restrictions, swimming pools and beaches will finally reopen. So if you’re planning to book a staycation for the long weekend, consider these hotels with fancy swimming pools surrounded by luxurious lounges and epic views. Read below for our pick of some of the most beautiful hotle pools in the city. By Shanti Parmanand and Tatum Ancheta
Four Seasons Hotel
Luxury hotel Four Seasons offers not one but several pools. You can do a few morning laps in the lap pool and finish off your workout with a cold dip in the plunge pool to ease your muscles. For picturesque views of Victoria Harbour, head to the infinity pool and have a leisurely swim whilst enjoying the music from its underwater speakers. For afternoon relaxation, sunbathe by the pool terrace amidst epic harbour views and indulge in cold cocktails and snacks from their all-day menu.
The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong
Resting on the top floor of Hong Kong's International Commerce Centre is Ritz-Carlton's indoor swimming pool. This infinity pool is yet another landmark for Hongkongers to visit as the view of Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour shines through its bottom-to-ceiling glass windows – it's definitely a sight to behold. Covering the walls and ceilings are also 144 LED screens which create an illusion of coral reefs, and bright blue skies almost as if you're out in the open sea with the suns glittering reflection on the waters.
W Hong Kong
Located in West Kowloon, the W Hotel parks right next to Elements shopping mall making it one of the most convenient yet luxurious hotels in the city. Another subject worthy of tattle is their swimming pool. Wet Deck is one of the world's highest rooftop swimming pools as it sits on the 76th floor. Revealing Kowloon side's spectacular skyscrapers and dazzling clear blue skies, you have the luxury of viewing it at 692 feet above the Victoria Harbour. As sunlight glistens off the earth-toned mosaic wall of butterflies and psychedelic shapes, it calls for the perfect time to lounge by the pool bar and sip on a cocktail whilst savouring a snack. If all that sounds too much, consider the outdoor jacuzzi.
Rosewood Hong Kong
While Rosewood is popular for its impressive art collection and delectable cake shop at its entrance, this Kowloon side prize is also known for its swimming pool. Start your morning with a few laps of the pool or take in the sunrise at the hotel's 25-metre-long outdoor infinity pool at Asaya. Perched on the sixth floor, the pool promises flowing space with a serene, gleaming view of Victoria Harbour. This decked-out pool is ideal for pictures, whether it be for the cherished memories or for Instagram.
K11 Artus
In addition to the Rosewood is K11 Artus. All panned out as one facade, the two sit side-by-side and display a charming arrangement of greenery in contemporary architecture. One aspect of K11 Artus that never fails to impress is their turquoise Balinese stone outdoor 25-metre swimming pool. This infinity pool offers tranquillity, especially with the remarkable view it provides from the 11th floor. Just imagine the sunset beams reflecting on the windows of skyscrapers after your dip in the pool – it's one of the finest places to kick-back and relax in the city.
Harbour Grand Kowloon
Located on the 21st floor of the hotel, the rooftop pool is recognised not only for its immaculate views of the harbour but also for its glass walls surrounding the pool. Get ready for a number of pictures you're about to take because the glass walls – in shades of green and blue – act as the perfect addition to the saturated backdrop of the place especially a sunny day. Grab your best swimwear as this pool is practically an Instagram hotspot. Stop by their pool bar and hang out in any of the comfortable chaise lounge chairs for a relaxing day out in the sun.
The Peninsula (Tsim Sha Tsui)
The Peninsula, a popular as a shopper's paradise, is also home to one of the most show-stopping indoor swimming pools in the city. The hotel's pool has a unique Roman-inspired design, complete with statuesque columns, to create a luxurious palatial setting. Its exceptional layout will make you feel like you're away in Rome, vacationing away from the city. When you look past the stunning interiors of the pool, a sweeping view of Hong Kong's iconic skyline is at your front. Those dipping in the pool can float-back and enjoy the inspiring backdrop the city has to offer.
Grand Hyatt Hong Kong
The Grand Hyatt offers its hotel guests with a phenomenal view of the Central skyline. This 50-metre heated outdoor swimming pool is located on the 11th floor and surrounded by a spacious garden. From atop, the sidelines of the pool mimic those of a beach as the uneven layout resembles scattered sand. With plenty of available sun loungers, sit back and relax next to the pool with some refreshing cocktails and snacks at The Waterfall Bar. And, if you feel like you've had enough of the bursting sun, there's always the option to head on over to their Plateau Spa sauna.
Kerry Hotel
A breathtaking addition to Hong Kong's rooftop pools, Kerry Hotel's 25-metre outdoor infinity pool arguably offers one of the most unparalleled views of Victoria Harbour. Overlooking the ocean, this open, freeing space will banish all your worrisome thoughts away. Decorating their pool deck are tropical plants, giving you an almost holiday island atmosphere. Get a perfect tan and indulge in some refreshments on their off-white beach chairs.
The Langham Hong Kong
This modern-looking, zen hideaway is perched on the 15th floor of the Langham Hotel. Stretched at 298sq m, the heated rooftop swimming pool is a heavenly retreat for those who are stressed out and looking for a space to clear their head. The pool deck is lined with a hot tub to massage your stress away as well as a pool lounge where refreshments – including organic salads and other nourishing meals – will be at your service.
Island Shangri-La
One of the best parts of the Island Shangri-La is its 28-metre outdoor swimming pool. Though this isn't a rooftop bar, it is still mistaken because of its eye-catching display of Hong Kong Island. In addition, their outdoor jacuzzi is not to be missed – sit and relax as the sunset rolls in – your day couldn't have a better ending.
Hotel Icon
Hotel Icon's extensive, outdoor swimming pool is a sweet addition to your mid-day plans. With beach chairs and large umbrellas adding to the minimal aesthetics of the pool, your mind will be at peace and cleared from all the hectic overcrowdedness the city brings. After your session at the pool, have a look at the scenic view of the harbour, especially during sunset hours. You can't go wrong with relaxing by the pool, overlooking the skyline and being in complete serenity.
Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel
Because who isn't a fan of Hong Kong Disneyland? This fantastical hotel has both an indoor and outdoor pool. Its indoor heated pool is more of an aquatic sanctuary for those seeking a calm morning – one that revolves around swimming morning laps. As for their outdoor pool that is shaped like a piano, enjoy a twisting, 28-metre-long slide resembling a rocky waterfall with a view of the South China Sea. All the outdoor family-fun in the hotel often follows an exciting visit to the park.
Cordis
Cordis Hong Kong's 20-metre outdoor heated rooftop swimming pool is located on the 40th floor. Furnished with an array of fibre optic underwater lights and audio system, the effects it creates on the pool will vamp up your outdoor swimming experience. After the long hours at the pool, be sure to cool down at the surrounded deck and cabanas, or soak in the jacuzzi while enjoying the amazing views of Hong Kong.
