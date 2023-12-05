Anita Mui – Sunset Melody《夕陽之歌》
Hailed as the ‘Madonna of Asia’, Anita Mui is widely loved among Hongkongers – even more so since the release of her biopic Anita in 2021. Of her many hits, it is probably Sunset Melody that strikes a chord the most with her fans – it was the final song in Mui’s farewell concert, which she performed while in the final stages of cervical cancer. The melancholy lyrics compare a setting sun with how life is fleeting, and to this day, most Hongkonger who hear this song will still vividly remember Mui performing it in a wedding dress to symbolically marry the stage.