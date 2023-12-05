Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Boundless Oceans Vast Skies by Beyond
Photograph: Courtesy Warner Music GroupBoundless Oceans Vast Skies by Beyond

9 Top songs that get Hongkongers pumped

Celebrate Hong Kong by spinning this list of anthems and songs

Catharina Cheung
Edited by
Catharina Cheung
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Advertising

A cultural melting pot with a long, turbulent history, Hong Kong has encountered many ups-and-downs throughout the years, be it political or financial. In times of crisis, music has the power to inspire and lift the spirits of the people. Over the years, many Hong Kong artists, from icons like Roman Tam and Sam Hui to hip-hop groups like LMF, have penned some great bangers that have resonated with Hongkongers. Here are 10 songs that celebrate our SAR for every occasion, from karaoke sessions to drunk uncles singing at weddings.

RECOMMENDED: Learn more about the Hong Kong hip-hop genre with this curated playlist

Songs that Hongkongers can’t help but love

Anita Mui – Sunset Melody《夕陽之歌》

Hailed as the ‘Madonna of Asia’, Anita Mui is widely loved among Hongkongers – even more so since the release of her biopic Anita in 2021. Of her many hits, it is probably Sunset Melody that strikes a chord the most with her fans – it was the final song in Mui’s farewell concert, which she performed while in the final stages of cervical cancer. The melancholy lyrics compare a setting sun with how life is fleeting, and to this day, most Hongkonger who hear this song will still vividly remember Mui performing it in a wedding dress to symbolically marry the stage.

Beyond – Boundless Oceans Vast Skies《海闊天空》

If Hong Kong only has one anthem, it’s undoubtedly this classic rock ballad by Beyond. As the title of the song suggests, it's all about freedom. It was initially written to express the artist’s frustrations of not being able to create music freely under industry censorship. Over time, this song has become Hong Kong’s freedom anthem, and its melody often fills the air during democratic movements.

Advertising

Faye Wong – Vulnerable Woman《容易受傷的女人》

Vulnerable Woman’s popularity played a considerable role in propelling Faye Wong to success. This song only grew bigger when it was used in a particularly dramatic sequence in TVB’s acclaimed drama The Greed of Man, and as is the case with several songs used in TV series – many people now cannot disassociate the song from the scene. Wong’s floaty vocals begging the listener to cherish the heart of a woman who easily gets hurt just does something to you!

Roman Tam – Under the Lion Rock《獅子山下》

What started off as a theme song for a TV series in the 1970s became known as Hong Kong’s unofficial anthem when lyrics from the song were quoted by the former financial secretary Antony Leung Kam-chung to encourage Hongkongers during the 2002 economic crisis. The 'Lion Rock Spirit' has gradually become a symbol of Hong Kong identity, encapsulating perseverance and solidarity.

Advertising

Michael Kwan – Pearl of the Orient 《東方之珠》

This track was written in 1986 during a frenzy of panic and worry in Hong Kong following the Sino-British Joint Declaration. The term 'Pearl of the Orient' refers not only to the city of Hong Kong but also its people’s resilience and beauty despite the vicissitudes of governance over the past hundred years.

Beyond – The Glorious Years《光輝歲月》

Beyond have a knack for penning songs that strike a chord with Hongkongers. The Glorious Years, in particular, was inspired by Nelson Mandela and his fight against apartheid.  This song praises not only the revolutionist’s love for his people but for humanity as a whole. The tune remains as popular as ever as a way to express the socio-political aspirations of Hong Kong, as well as being a great banger. 

Advertising

Sam Hui – On The Same Boat《同舟共濟》

This ’90s hit by local favourite son Sam Hui reflected the thoughts of many Hong Kong people were feeling prior to the 1997 handover. The optimistic lyrics remain words of encouragement to Hongkongers today, assurance that we are indeed on the same boat. 

LMF - Holding the middle finger tight 《揸緊中指》

Hong Kong hip-hop group LMF, aka Lazy Mutha Fucka, are unapologetically out-spoken (and explicit), and their songs are often satirical, touching upon issues like life in the underclass and working class. The track Holding The Middle Finger Tight《揸緊中指》(2009), in particular, encapsulates Hongkongers’ struggle for freedom. The vocalist almost screams the lyrics over a bass-heavy beat. The track is as timely and relevant as ever and works great as a backing track for a gym session. 

Advertising

Various – W.T.F.H.K.

Speaking of LMF, as a tribute to the hip hop group’s 20th anniversary of their formation in 1999, a team of local rappers collaborated on an updated version of their famous anthem WTF, titled WTFHK, to pay tribute to the OG artists. When LMF first rolled out the song in 2003, it provided commentary on government corruption and social injustice; this new track, led by Matt Force, Dough Boy, Geniuz F the Future, Seanie P, Heyo and a new generation of rappers, are keeping LMF’s fire burning and bringing the city’s ongoing issues to light. 

Discover more tunes

Advertising
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.