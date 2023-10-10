2 Hong Kong bars named in World's 50 Best Bars 2023 51-100 list

The 2023 list comprises 14 bars in Asia, six bars in the USA, and 17 bars in Europe

Prior to the awards ceremony for The World's 50 Best Bars 2023, which will be hosted in Asia for the first time in Singapore on October 17, the prestigious bars list reveals its extended 51 to 100 list. Encompassing 34 different cities worldwide, the 51 to 100 list comprises 14 bars in Asia, six in the USA, and 17 in Europe.

Out of a total of 14 bars across Asia, Singapore claims five spots on the list. Taking the lead at number 59 is 28 HongKong Street, followed by Manhattan at number 63, Nutmeg & Clove at number 64, Analogue Initiative at number 78, and Native at number 83. Hong Kong’s first eco-friendly bar, Penicillin, ranked at number 71, and Rosewood Hong Kong’s flagship bar, Darkside, made the cut at number 97.

There are 14 new entries on the list, including Arca from Tulum, El Gallo Altanero from Guadalajara, and Tir Nouvelle Vague from Tirana – all showcased on the list for the first time.

Approaching its 15th edition, 50 Best Bars remains committed to recognizing the extraordinary accomplishments of the global bar community. The list is generated through voting by The World's 50 Best Bars Academy, which comprises 680 beverage experts spread across 28 regions. This diverse group includes bartenders, consultants, writers, and cocktail specialists from around the world. Voters are allowed to cast seven votes based on their bar experiences in the previous 18 months, with the option of allocating five votes to their home country if they were unable to travel during that period.

Catch the live broadcast ceremony of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 on October 17, 2023, through The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook page and YouTube channel.





The complete 51-100 list of The World's 50 Best Bars 2023

51 Danico, Paris

52 Lady Bee, Lima

53 The Bellwood, Tokyo

54 Lyaness, London

55 Vesper, Bangkok

56 Tan Tan, São Paulo

57 Attaboy, New York

58 SubAstor, São Paulo

59 28 HongKong Street, Singapore

60 Arca, Tulum

61 Byrdi, Melbourne

62 Hero Bar, Nairobi

63 Manhattan, Singapore

64 Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore

65 El Gallo Altanero, Guadalajara

66 Tropic City, Bangkok

67 Sidecar, New Delhi

68 Martiny’s, New York

69 Ergo, Dubai

70 Barro Negro, Athens

71 Penicillin, Hong Kong

72 Rayo, Mexico City

73 Civil Liberties, Toronto

74 Hope & Sesame, Guangzhou

75 Bar Cham, Seoul

76 Swift, London

77 Velvet, Berlin

78 Analogue Initiative, Singapore

79 High Five, Tokyo

80 La Sala de Laura, Bogotá

81 Kaito del Valle, Mexico City

82 Kumiko, Chicago

83 Native, Singapore

84 Svanen, Oslo

85 Camparino in Galleria, Milan

86 Nouvelle Vague, Tirana

87 Ruby, Copenhagen

88 Red Frog, Lisbon

89 Thunderbolt, Los Angeles

90 Mirror Bar, Bratislava

91 Maison Premiere, New York

92 Donovan Bar, London

93 Tjoget, Stockholm

94 Sin + Tax, Johannesburg

95 Schofield's, Manchester

96 Lost & Found, Nicosia

97 Darkside, Hong Kong

98 The Bar in Front of the Bar, Athens

99 Employees Only, New York

100 Artesian, London