2 Hong Kong bars named in World's 50 Best Bars 2023 51-100 list

Prior to the awards ceremony for The World's 50 Best Bars 2023, which will be hosted in Asia for the first time in Singapore on October 17, the prestigious bars list reveals its extended 51 to 100 list. Encompassing 34 different cities worldwide, the 51 to 100 list comprises 14 bars in Asia, six in the USA, and 17 in Europe.
Out of a total of 14 bars across Asia, Singapore claims five spots on the list. Taking the lead at number 59 is 28 HongKong Street, followed by Manhattan at number 63, Nutmeg & Clove at number 64, Analogue Initiative at number 78, and Native at number 83. Hong Kong’s first eco-friendly bar, Penicillin, ranked at number 71, and Rosewood Hong Kong’s flagship bar, Darkside, made the cut at number 97.
There are 14 new entries on the list, including Arca from Tulum, El Gallo Altanero from Guadalajara, and Tir Nouvelle Vague from Tirana – all showcased on the list for the first time.
Approaching its 15th edition, 50 Best Bars remains committed to recognizing the extraordinary accomplishments of the global bar community. The list is generated through voting by The World's 50 Best Bars Academy, which comprises 680 beverage experts spread across 28 regions. This diverse group includes bartenders, consultants, writers, and cocktail specialists from around the world. Voters are allowed to cast seven votes based on their bar experiences in the previous 18 months, with the option of allocating five votes to their home country if they were unable to travel during that period.
Catch the live broadcast ceremony of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 on October 17, 2023, through The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The complete 51-100 list of The World's 50 Best Bars 2023
51 Danico, Paris
52 Lady Bee, Lima
53 The Bellwood, Tokyo
54 Lyaness, London
55 Vesper, Bangkok
56 Tan Tan, São Paulo
57 Attaboy, New York
58 SubAstor, São Paulo
59 28 HongKong Street, Singapore
60 Arca, Tulum
61 Byrdi, Melbourne
62 Hero Bar, Nairobi
63 Manhattan, Singapore
64 Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore
65 El Gallo Altanero, Guadalajara
66 Tropic City, Bangkok
67 Sidecar, New Delhi
68 Martiny’s, New York
69 Ergo, Dubai
70 Barro Negro, Athens
72 Rayo, Mexico City
73 Civil Liberties, Toronto
74 Hope & Sesame, Guangzhou
75 Bar Cham, Seoul
76 Swift, London
77 Velvet, Berlin
78 Analogue Initiative, Singapore
79 High Five, Tokyo
80 La Sala de Laura, Bogotá
81 Kaito del Valle, Mexico City
82 Kumiko, Chicago
83 Native, Singapore
84 Svanen, Oslo
85 Camparino in Galleria, Milan
86 Nouvelle Vague, Tirana
87 Ruby, Copenhagen
88 Red Frog, Lisbon
89 Thunderbolt, Los Angeles
90 Mirror Bar, Bratislava
91 Maison Premiere, New York
92 Donovan Bar, London
93 Tjoget, Stockholm
94 Sin + Tax, Johannesburg
95 Schofield's, Manchester
96 Lost & Found, Nicosia
98 The Bar in Front of the Bar, Athens
99 Employees Only, New York
100 Artesian, London
