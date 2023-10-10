Hong Kong
Timeout

Penicillin
Photograph: Courtesy Penicillin

2 Hong Kong bars named in World's 50 Best Bars 2023 51-100 list

The 2023 list comprises 14 bars in Asia, six bars in the USA, and 17 bars in Europe

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
Prior to the awards ceremony for The World's 50 Best Bars 2023, which will be hosted in Asia for the first time in Singapore on October 17, the prestigious bars list reveals its extended 51 to 100 list. Encompassing 34 different cities worldwide, the 51 to 100 list comprises 14 bars in Asia, six in the USA, and 17 in Europe.

Out of a total of 14 bars across Asia, Singapore claims five spots on the list. Taking the lead at number 59 is 28 HongKong Street, followed by Manhattan at number 63, Nutmeg & Clove at number 64, Analogue Initiative at number 78, and Native at number 83. Hong Kong’s first eco-friendly bar, Penicillin, ranked at number 71, and Rosewood Hong Kong’s flagship bar, Darkside, made the cut at number 97.

There are 14 new entries on the list, including Arca from Tulum, El Gallo Altanero from Guadalajara, and Tir Nouvelle Vague from Tirana – all showcased on the list for the first time.

Approaching its 15th edition, 50 Best Bars remains committed to recognizing the extraordinary accomplishments of the global bar community. The list is generated through voting by The World's 50 Best Bars Academy, which comprises 680 beverage experts spread across 28 regions. This diverse group includes bartenders, consultants, writers, and cocktail specialists from around the world. Voters are allowed to cast seven votes based on their bar experiences in the previous 18 months, with the option of allocating five votes to their home country if they were unable to travel during that period.

Catch the live broadcast ceremony of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 on October 17, 2023, through The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook page and YouTube channel

The complete 51-100 list of The World's 50 Best Bars 2023 

51 Danico,  Paris 

52 Lady Bee, Lima 

53 The Bellwood, Tokyo 

54 Lyaness, London 

55 Vesper, Bangkok 

56 Tan Tan, São Paulo

57 Attaboy, New York 

58 SubAstor, São Paulo 

59 28 HongKong Street, Singapore 

60 Arca, Tulum 

61 Byrdi, Melbourne 

62 Hero Bar, Nairobi 

63 Manhattan, Singapore 

64 Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore 

65 El Gallo Altanero, Guadalajara 

66 Tropic City, Bangkok 

67 Sidecar, New Delhi 

68 Martiny’s, New York 

69 Ergo, Dubai 

70 Barro Negro, Athens 

71 Penicillin, Hong Kong 

72 Rayo, Mexico City 

73 Civil Liberties, Toronto 

74 Hope & Sesame, Guangzhou 

75 Bar Cham, Seoul 

76 Swift, London 

77 Velvet, Berlin 

78 Analogue Initiative, Singapore 

79 High Five, Tokyo 

80 La Sala de Laura, Bogotá 

81 Kaito del Valle, Mexico City 

82 Kumiko, Chicago 

83 Native, Singapore 

84 Svanen, Oslo 

85 Camparino in Galleria, Milan 

86 Nouvelle Vague, Tirana 

87 Ruby, Copenhagen 

88 Red Frog, Lisbon 

89 Thunderbolt, Los Angeles 

90 Mirror Bar, Bratislava 

91 Maison Premiere, New York 

92 Donovan Bar, London 

93 Tjoget, Stockholm

94 Sin + Tax, Johannesburg 

95 Schofield's, Manchester 

96 Lost & Found, Nicosia 

97 Darkside, Hong Kong

98 The Bar in Front of the Bar, Athens 

99 Employees Only, New York 

100 Artesian, London 

