Hong Kong’s renowned bartenders to hold an exclusive guest shift in Singapore

In anticipation for the World’s 50 Best Bars taking place in Singapore on October 16, marketing agency The Foundry Asia is teaming up with Singaporean member’s club 1880 to present an exclusive bar shift led by 1880’s beverage director Josh Wilson. Four of Hong Kong’s most illustrious bartenders will be joining him behind the bar, which include Jay Khan, bar owner of Coa; Antonio Lai, beverage director of Quinary; Beckaly Franks, bar owner of Artifact Bar, Call Me Al, Ponty Cafe, and The Pontiac; and Gagan Gurung, bar owner of Tell Camelia and co-founder of Singular Concepts.



The mixologists will craft 12 sensational cocktails using Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin and Ki No Bi Kyoto Dry Gin. Paying tribute to Coa’s Oaxacan-inspired philosophy, Khan will showcase his passion for agave spirits in his cocktail, Mole Negroni, which uses Ki No Bi gin, tequila reposado, Carpano Antica Formula, Campari, Ancho Reyes Verde, and cacao husk tea. As the pioneer of multi-sensory mixology in Hong Kong, Lai will recreate Quinary’s signature Earl Grey Martini using Monkey 47 gin, elderflower syrup, apple juice, Cointreau, lemon, lime, as well as Earl Grey infused caviar and foam.



As the latest recipient of the Altos Bartenders bar award 2023, Franks will shake up

one of her signature cocktails, the Black Bamboo, which uses Ki No Bi gin, black shallot infused vermouth, and Amontillado sherry. Finally, Gurung will present guests with his tea-infused cocktail, Tea Sea, made with a savoury blend of Ki No Bi tea, genmaicha, oyster distillate, and clarified yuzu.



Aside from the one-of-a-kind bartending guest shift, 1880 is also set to open their first international outpost in Hong Kong during the fourth quarter of 2023. Find more information and RSVP for the guest shift here.

