Hennessy V.S.O.P launches an immersive pop-up at Galaxy Macau

Enter into the magical world of Hennessy in the Las Vegas of the East

Following their recent Hennessy X.O x Kim Jones pop-up in Macau, the renowned French Cognac producer unveils a new showcase at Galaxy Macau. The immersive pop-up display takes inspiration from the brand’s short film Enter the Show, created by Oscar-winning Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino. The short film depicts various characters such as a bellhop, a photographer, a glamorous diva, an elusive peacock, as well as globally renowned superstar Jackson Wang as the Magic Man; as they make their way through a glamorous and luxurious world.

Photograph: Courtesy Hennessy V.S.O.P

The pop-up showcases a shop and display with a luxurious vintage theatre design featuring shades of red, gold, and white.Visitors can watch the short film on the shop display screen and redeem a complimentary bespoke Hennessy V.S.O.P bottled cocktail on the venue once they scan an on-site QR code. Customers who purchase bottles of Hennessy V.S.O.P or other products from the exclusive pop-up store will receive a set of limited-edition Enter the Show-themed cocktail stirrers.



Photograph: Courtesy Hennessy V.S.O.P

Nodding to Jackson Wang’s role as the Magic Man in Enter the Show, Hennessy V.S.O.P will provide guests with a complimentary Team Wang-themed cocktail aptly named The Magic Man during the last week of the pop-up. A limited edition of the exclusive Hennessy V.S.O.P by Team Wang with white, red, and gold accents in its packaging will be available at the Galaxy Macau pop-up and will only be limited to 1500 bottles. (MOP $800/700ml)



The Hennessy V.S.O.P pop-up is located at Promenade East of Galaxy Macau and will be open from 11am to 9pm until October 19.



Recommended stories:

Best events happening in Hong Kong this October

Sam Smith Gloria The Tour 2023: Everything you need to know

The Hong Kong Palace Museum presents new archaeological finds from the Sanxingdui site in Sichuan

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.