hennessy v.s.o.p macau pop-up
Photograph: Courtesy Hennessy V.S.O.P

Hennessy V.S.O.P launches an immersive pop-up at Galaxy Macau

Enter into the magical world of Hennessy in the Las Vegas of the East

Cherry Chan
Following their recent Hennessy X.O x Kim Jones pop-up in Macau, the renowned French Cognac producer unveils a new showcase at Galaxy Macau. The immersive pop-up display takes inspiration from the brand’s short film Enter the Show, created by Oscar-winning Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino. The short film depicts various characters such as a bellhop, a photographer, a glamorous diva, an elusive peacock, as well as globally renowned superstar Jackson Wang as the Magic Man; as they make their way through a glamorous and luxurious world.

hennessy v.s.o.p macau pop up
Photograph: Courtesy Hennessy V.S.O.P

The pop-up showcases a shop and display with a luxurious vintage theatre design featuring shades of red, gold, and white.Visitors can watch the short film on the shop display screen and redeem a complimentary bespoke Hennessy V.S.O.P bottled cocktail on the venue once they scan an on-site QR code. Customers who purchase bottles of Hennessy V.S.O.P or other products from the exclusive pop-up store will receive a set of limited-edition Enter the Show-themed cocktail stirrers.

hennessy v.s.o.p macau pop-up
Photograph: Courtesy Hennessy V.S.O.P

Nodding to Jackson Wang’s role as the Magic Man in Enter the Show, Hennessy V.S.O.P will provide guests with a complimentary Team Wang-themed cocktail aptly named The Magic Man during the last week of the pop-up. A limited edition of the exclusive Hennessy V.S.O.P by Team Wang with white, red, and gold accents in its packaging will be available at the Galaxy Macau pop-up and will only be limited to 1500 bottles. (MOP $800/700ml)

The Hennessy V.S.O.P pop-up is located at Promenade East of Galaxy Macau and will be open from 11am to 9pm until October 19.

