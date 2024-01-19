A new ski resort hotel opens in Hokkaido's snowy paradise

Planning for your next big skiing trip? Nozo Hotel – a name that stems from the word 'Nozomi', which means to wish and hope in Japanese – is a brand-new ski resort that just opened in Furano, Hokkaido. Nestled between the beautiful Yubari and Tokachidake mountain ranges, the hotel is a short three-minute walk away from the slopes of Kitanomine, a skiing destination known for having some of the best powder snow in Japan.

Photograph: Courtesy Nozo Hotel

The hotel is designed in natural colours and materials, with 78 chic but homely rooms featuring light wood tones, grey stone flooring, and blue-toned bathrooms that capture the spirit of Hokkaido. Its Superior and Deluxe rooms provide cosy havens for couples, while larger Family Rooms and Junior Suites cater to families seeking comfort and relaxation.

Photograph: Courtesy Nozo Hotel

Nozo Hotel also offers a delightful dining experience for all of its guests. Start the day with a Western and Japanese breakfast buffet at Shirakaba Restaurant, or head there for lunch and choose from a diverse menu featuring pizzas, sandwiches, sushi, and local seasonal specialties.

Photograph: Courtesy Nozo Hotel

In the evening, diners can savour French-inspired cuisine, fresh seafood, teppanyaki, and more; or unwind at the Buna Bar & Lounge with trendy cocktails, Hokkaido beer, and an extensive selection of whisky, wine, and sake from local brewers and international winemakers. And if you're looking for something on the go, the Cou Cou Bakery offers freshly baked bread made with local Furano and Biei wheat flour.

Photograph: Courtesy Nozo Hotel

Photograph: Courtesy Nozo Hotel

After a long day of skiing or exploring Furano, relax at the Sugi Spa featuring indoor and outdoor hot baths, cold water dips, and saunas. Families can enjoy quality time in the Kids Room filled with toys and games, while fitness enthusiasts can maintain their workout routines at the hotel's gym. Additional amenities include a coin laundry, ski lockers, a shop for daily necessities and Hokkaido souvenirs, and an ATM. Nozo Hotel also provides an open-plan event room for small-scale private gatherings, weddings, corporate events, and exhibitions.

Photograph: Courtesy Nozo Hotel

To celebrate its grand opening, Nozo Hotel is offering an exclusive 10 percent discount to guests who book a three-night consecutive stay between now and September 30, and a 20 percent discount for those who book a five-night consecutive stay during the same period (subject to availability). For bookings and more information, visit nozohotel.com.

