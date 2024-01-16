Hong Kong
Timeout

McDonald's, Hello Kitty, Mahjong
Photograph: Courtesy McDonald's

McDonald's partners with Hello Kitty for an exclusive mahjong set

Here's how you can get your hands on this limited CNY set

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
McDonald's and Hello Kitty have joined forces to bring a limited-edition crystal mahjong set for Chinese New Year! The launch also coincides with Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary – sure to be a collector's item – adding an extra touch of luck and prosperity to the festivities.

McDonald's, Hello Kitty, Mahjong
Photograph: Courtesy McDonald's

Encased in a luxurious faux-leather mahjong box, the red and white set is adorned with illustrations of the beloved Hello Kitty and various McDonald's elements, from the Big Mac to French fries to sundaes. There are 144 crystal mahjong tiles in each set, along with a set of dice, a wind indicator, and a gold authentication card with the set's serial number printed on.

McDonald's, Hello Kitty, Mahjong
Photograph: Courtesy McDonald's

Want to get your hands on this sought-after set? Then you better download the McDonald's app. Users can then purchase 10 $20 McDonald's Food Gift Certificates and add on an additional $788 for the McDonald's x Hello Kitty crystal mahjong set. Those who successfully place an order will receive a confirmation email and can pick up the set and vouchers on the same day at 10 designated McDonald's locations, including Yee Wo Street (Causeway Bay), Park Vale (Quarry Bay), Admiralty Centre (Admiralty), Sai Yeung Choi Street (Mong Kok), Star House (Tsim Sha Tsui), Telford Plaza (Kowloon Bay), Tsuen Wan Market Street (Tsuen Wan), Trade Centre (Yuen Long), and New Town Plaza (Sha Tin).

The McDonald's x Hello Kitty crystal mahjong set will be available on January 18 at 2pm on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit McDonald's official website for the latest updates.

