If you thought food events in Hong Kong couldn’t get any more obscure, think again. Hong Kong’s anti-corruption organisation, the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year by opening the 1974 cafe at its headquarters, inspired by Wong Kar-wai’s film In the Mood for Love.

The government body teased the event on its Instagram account in a reel that emulated the iconic movie’s cinematography. The promotional video featured a couple dressed in a suit and cheongsam, in a nod to the costumes that Tony Leung and Maggie Cheung wore throughout the film. The film was also referenced through one of its memorable lines – “If I had one more boat ticket, would you go with me?” – by adapting it to “If there was one more cafe, would you go with me?”.



The 1974 cafe is set to open on November 15 and will allow members of the public to enjoy coffee while learning about ICAC's work and recent developments. Pop in for a visit at the ICAC Headquarters Building, 303 Java Road, Tsat Tsz Mui, North Point.

Recommended reading:

The world's biggest inflatable bounce party is coming to Hong Kong

Ocean Park Hong Kong to add bungee jumps and ziplines to new Adventure Zone

World-renowned RedBall Project bounces into Hong Kong this December

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.