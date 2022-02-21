Australia reopens border to vaccinated international visitors

In the past weeks, many countries – including popular travel destinations that have maintained some of the strictest border controls since the pandemic started – announced border reopenings, signalling a significant shift in mindset around Covid-19 and tourism.

Starting February 21, Australia is once again welcoming international inbound travellers after nearly two years of closing its borders. Fully vaccinated visa holders can now enter the country. Since March 2020, the country has closed its borders and imposed some of the world's strictest travel bans.

In Hong Kong, Australia remains as one of the countries affected by flight bans until March 4, so returning to the SAR after visiting Australia might be problematic should the flight suspension extend. But for those planning to visit Australia for a longer period, requirements for entry include proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 PCR test or other Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) test taken within three days before scheduled departure, or a medical certificate as proof of a negative Rapid Antigen Test taken under medical supervision within 24 hours before departure. There are quarantine rules, but it is determined by State and Territory governments, so make sure to check this link when planning your trip.

All international travellers also need to hold a valid visa to enter Australia. Hong Kong citizens are eligible to apply for an electronic travel authorisation (ETA). Visit this link to apply for the ETA visa online. Depending on the presented documents, visa applications can take up to three days or longer.

You may visit this website for complete information on what you need to prepare before visiting Australia. Should you plan to leave Hong Kong and return for quarantine once flight suspension lifts, here are the best quarantine hotels in Hong Kong.

Planning on visiting neighbouring countries? Here's a roundup of Asian travel destinations (and each country's requirements for entry) now opening for Hong Kong tourists.

