Turning quarantines into staycations, Ovolo Southside has been praised for its incredible programme. The full room and board come with three meals a day, daily happy hour, social sessions with neighbouring quarantiners at the hotel, in-room fitness gear like mats, gliders and resistance bands, and meditation workshops. Encouraging guests to stay on the move, there’s also a daily step challenge which, if successfully completed, will be rewarded with treats. And finally, to celebrate the completion of quarantine, the hotel rewards guests with an indulgent Last Supper Meal and a farewell bottle of bubbly (for 14 and 21 day stays).
Rates start at $780 per night. Book your stay here.