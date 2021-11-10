Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Landmark Mandarin Oriental
Photograph: Courtesy The Landmark Mandarin Oriental Landmark Suite

The best quarantine hotels in Hong Kong

Turn your compulsory quarantine period into a stress-free staycation

Tatum Ancheta
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Dara Chau
Advertising

To cure our wanderlust or visit our loved ones abroad, coming in and returning to Hong Kong requires travellers to undergo a mandatory quarantine. And while the thought of being in isolation for seven, 14, or 21 days may seem like a daunting undertaking, we’ve rounded up the best places to stay for quarantining in Hong Kong. Accommodations on this list will make your home for the next little while seem like a refuge and retreat that will go by in no time at all. 

We’ve relied on our dear friends and community groups to share their experiences with us, so lo and behold, our list of recommended quarantine hotels in the city. 

Note: bookings are in demand, so do reserve early to avoid disappointment. For the full list of designated quarantine hotels, booking status, and the latest news regarding travel requirements, visit Hong Kong SAR website

RECOMMENDED: Got called in for a stay at the Hong Kong quarantine camp? Here’s a handy guide on how to survive inside the quarantine camp. 

Ovolo Southside
Photograph: Courtesy Ovolo Southside/Graham Uden

Ovolo Southside

  • Hotels
  • Aberdeen

Turning quarantines into staycations, Ovolo Southside has been praised for its incredible programme. The full room and board come with three meals a day, daily happy hour, social sessions with neighbouring quarantiners at the hotel, in-room fitness gear like mats, gliders and resistance bands, and meditation workshops. Encouraging guests to stay on the move, there’s also a daily step challenge which, if successfully completed, will be rewarded with treats. And finally, to celebrate the completion of quarantine, the hotel rewards guests with an indulgent Last Supper Meal and a farewell bottle of bubbly (for 14 and 21 day stays).  

Rates start at $780 per night. Book your stay here

Read more
Check prices
Four Points by Sheraton, Tung Chung
Photograph: Courtesy Four Points by Sheraton, Tung Chung

Four Points by Sheraton, Tung Chung

  • Hotels
  • Tung Chung

Newly opened in 2020, Four Points by Sheraton is located on the island of Lantau, just 10 minutes away from the Airport. With daily full board meals offering Asian, Western, and vegetarian options, as well as 24-hour in-room dining and delivery services, there’s never a hungry moment at Four Points. The hotel also has complimentary in-room recreational activities, access to PressReader, complimentary WiFi, basic cleaning supplies, and HDMI cables to hook up electronics to the TV. 

Rates start at $800 per night. Book your stay here.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Hotel Indigo
Photograph: Courtesy Hotel Indigo 

Hotel Indigo

  • Hotels
  • Wan Chai

A boutique property in the heart of Wan Chai, Hotel Indigo, is one of the best ways to experience the city while in quarantine. With floor to ceiling windows to take in the bustling action of the neighbourhood and Hong Kong themed decor consisting of local artworks, and Oriental accents, guests can still get a sense of the heartbeat of the city while enclosed. Packages include a choice of Asian, Western, and vegetarian meal options, concierge service for friends and family to drop off care packages, and a complimentary stocked mini bar per stay. 

Rates start at $1,290. Book your stay here

Read more
Check prices
Nina Hotel Island South
Photograph: Courtesy Nina Hotel Island South/Graham Uden

Nina Hotel Island South

  • Hotels
  • Aberdeen

For the quarantiners who love a good workout, Nina Hotel Island South offers a range of fitness equipment for rent to keep the training going. With cross trainers, stationary bikes, yoga mats, sit up bars, and twisting boards available, the routine doesn’t need to stop during quarantine. To keep guests entertained, Nina also offers multi-function chess as well as puzzles and games. The package comes with breakfast, lunch, and diner with the option to upgrade to in-room a la carte dining for a supplementary fee. 

Rates start at $770 per night until November 30; from December 1 onwards, rates will start at $950 per night. Book your stay here.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Kerry Hotel

Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Hung Hom

Designed by interior genius Andre Fu, Kerry Hotel offers the ultimate comfort in understated luxury. Opt for rooms facing the harbour for sweeping views of the Kowloon waterfront and Hong Kong skyline. While quarantining at Kerry, guests can participate in activities like zoom yoga class, wine tasting, and massage workshops to help pass the time. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are served at predetermined times based on guest preference, plus a special in-room dining menu and food delivery via the Dockyard app are available.   

Rates start at $1,806 per night. Book your stay here

Read more
Check prices
The Landmark Mandarin Oriental
Photograph: Courtesy George Apostolidis

The Landmark Mandarin Oriental

  • Hotels
  • Central

Probably the most exclusive quarantine hotel in Hong Kong, Landmark Mandarin Oriental is more of a luxurious retreat than an isolation. Starting from 340 square meters, each room is spacious enough to include an individual living space and work area with a separate large whirlpool bathtub, rain shower, and even a walk-in closet. The stay includes three set meals a day and a menu that rotates weekly, so dining is never boring. If that doesn’t suit your taste, guests can order from hotel eateries with a 20 percent discount, and friends and family are welcome to drop off care packages. Exercise equipment is also available for rent. 

Rates start at $3,485 per night. Book your stay here

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Mira Moon
Photograph: Courtesy Mira Moon Hotel

Mira Moon

  • Hotels
  • Wan Chai

Boutique hotel Mira Moon is a stylish way to quarantine with its striking interior decor inspired by Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival mythology. Offering all-inclusive packages that include three meals a day with the option to choose from international, local, and green menus. Walking pads and complimentary yoga mats are available for rent based on availability. Communication with the hotel team is made efficient with WhatsApp, and special treats are offered to commemorate landmark days. 

Rates start at $1,130 per night. Book your stay here.

Read more
Check prices
One-Eight-One Hotel & Serviced Residences
Photograph: Courtesy One-Eight-One Hotel & Serviced Residences

One-Eight-One Hotel & Serviced Residences

  • Hotels
  • Shek Tong Tsui

Committed to making quarantine stays a little more vibrant, One-Eight-One’s spacious rooms come with calming views of the western district. The quarantine package offers meal plans featuring Asian, Western, vegetarian, and a kids’ menu to its guests and also accepts food deliveries. Complimentary rental of fitness bikes, yoga mats, HDMI cables, and Blu-ray DVD players are on offer, while rental of PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch consoles come with a small supplement cost. 

Rates start at $1,965 per night. Book your stay here

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Lanson Place Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Lanson Place

Lanson Place Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Causeway Bay

A new property to join the list of designated quarantine hotels in Hong Kong, Lanson Place in Causeway Bay is one of the more spacious options for guests. Starting at 35 square metres, the large rooms in minimalistic French decor come with a kitchenette fitted with a mini-fridge, microwave, and coffee and tea making amenities. The rooms come with three meals a day, and food deliveries are available from 8am to 10pm daily. Guests can also request a complimentary yoga mat and rent fitness equipment during their stay. 

Rates start at $1,133 per night. Book your stay here

Read more
Check prices
Dorsett Wanchai
Photograph: Courtesy Dorsett Wanchai

Dorsett Wanchai

  • Hotels
  • Wan Chai

Overlooking the Happy Valley Racecourse, Dorsett Wan Chai’s views are reason enough to wait out the quarantine period. A course view room will give you a glimpse of the action on Wednesday evenings during race season, which runs until July. The room and board package is inclusive of three meals daily with vegetarian options. If you’re craving something in particular, Dorsett offers Foodpanda in-room menu where you can select from over 100 neighbouring restaurant and bar options to tickle your fancy. There’s also Dorsett Mart, where guests can place orders for everyday essentials like toiletries, snacks, fresh fruit, sports equipment, and game console rental. 

Rates start at $880 per night. Book your stay here

Read more
Check prices
Show moreLoading animation

Book a real staycation

Advertising
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.