Calbee launches Valentine's Day-exclusive potato chips

With Valentine’s Day being less than a month away, we’re sure that you’re getting ready to woo your special someone with something that’ll knock their socks off. But for those of you who don’t want to break the bank, or want to keep things casual, Japanese snack brand Calbee has just released a new honey & butter flavoured chips with a V-Day twist.

Instead of its usual packaging, the brand has launched a bright pink packet with lovey-dovey motifs like hearts, cherubs shooting arrows, as well as a blank space for you to write a heartfelt message. Each limited edition packet also contains a few special heart-shaped chips as an exclusive treat! Calbee’s Valentine’s Day edition potato chips are now available at all supermarkets and convenience stores in Hong Kong, so be sure to grab them while you can!



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Hong Kong (@timeouthk)

Recommended stories:



McDonald's partners with Hello Kitty for an exclusive mahjong set



Yata Department Store to close its Sha Tin and Tai Po locations temporarily

Hong Kong temperatures are expected to drop this Sunday

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.



