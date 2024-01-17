Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
calbee valentine's day
Photograph: Courtesy Calbee

Calbee launches Valentine's Day-exclusive potato chips

Instead of flowers or chocolates, why not try these heart-shaped chips?

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Advertising

With Valentine’s Day being less than a month away, we’re sure that you’re getting ready to woo your special someone with something that’ll knock their socks off. But for those of you who don’t want to break the bank, or want to keep things casual, Japanese snack brand Calbee has just released a new honey & butter flavoured chips with a V-Day twist. 

Instead of its usual packaging, the brand has launched a bright pink packet with lovey-dovey motifs like hearts, cherubs shooting arrows, as well as a blank space for you to write a heartfelt message. Each limited edition packet also contains a few special heart-shaped chips as an exclusive treat! Calbee’s Valentine’s Day edition potato chips are now available at all supermarkets and convenience stores in Hong Kong, so be sure to grab them while you can!

Recommended stories:

McDonald's partners with Hello Kitty for an exclusive mahjong set

Yata Department Store to close its Sha Tin and Tai Po locations temporarily

Hong Kong temperatures are expected to drop this Sunday

Follow us on YouTubeFacebookInstagramand Threadsor subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.