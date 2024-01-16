Yata Department Store to close its Sha Tin and Tai Po locations temporarily

Rumours have been afloat that Japanese department store Yata will be closing their Sha Tin and Tai Po locations. Luckily, it wasn’t long until the department store clarified on Facebook and Instagram that they aren’t closing for good, but rather closing both locations temporarily to reorganise the stores’ layouts. If you want to get some shopping done before renovations begin, keep reading below.



The renovation works will begin in mid-Feb for both locations, with Sha Tin closing on February 13, and Tai Po on February 18. From February 14 onwards, all bathroom products, kitchenware, health products, and small home appliances in Sha Tin’s Yata location will be moved to its second floor, while luggages, bedding, baby products, children’s clothing, toys, and the supermarket will remain. However, all cosmetics counters, clothing and sportswear, underwear, and accessory retailers will stop their services.



As for Yata’s Tai Po location, the department store’s services will resume on February 19 with the supermarket operating as usual with the addition of all baby and health products. All kitchenware, bathroom products, and bedding will remain on the first floor, but shoppers will have to say goodbye to all cosmetics counters, clothing and sportswear, underwear, accessory, luggage, home appliances, and toy retailers for now.



Leading up to February 13 at Yata’s Sha Tin location, electrical appliance store Denkiya will be offering exclusive clearance discounts, while sporting goods brand Tokyo Sports will offer discounts of up to 60 percent on all products. Similarly, Yata’s Tai Po store will roll out discounts at clothing brand Outdoor with reduced prices on clearance items. Customers who make purchases of $500 and above will also receive a Outdoor cash coupon.



