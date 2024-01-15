Hong Kong
Timeout

Hong Kong
Photograph: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

Hong Kong temperatures are expected to drop this Sunday

Don't pack up your sweaters just yet!

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Great news for racers in the upcoming Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon as cooler weather is expected to grace the event. According to the Observatory, Hongkongers can look forward to a brief respite from the warm weather this week before the cool front arrives on Sunday (January 21), taking it down to around 15 degrees Celsius. Temperatures will continue to plunge to as low as 11 degrees Celsius in the following days as the intense winter monsoon reaches the city – so don't pack up your sweaters just yet!

If you want to keep a closer eye on the city's ever-changing weather, visit HKO's Automated Regional Weather Forecast platform at maps.weather.gov.hk.

