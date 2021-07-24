Cannable opens Hong Kong’s first CBD spa in Sheung Wan

The city’s first dedicated CBD spa is currently in its soft opening and will officially launch on July 30

CBD generated a lot of buzz in Hong Kong, and it seems this trend is here to stay. Since last year we have seen various CBD brands penetrate Hong Kong's food, beauty, and wellness industry. It expanded rapidly into all different areas of lifestyle, with cafes and even yoga studios dedicating their spaces for CBD experiences. This summer, local CBD brand Cannami and creative studio Fan Flare joined together to open Hong Kong's first CBD spa, Cannable.

Cannable in Sheung Wan

"Our quiet and convenient location is just five minutes away from the Sheung Wan seaside," says Cannable co-founder Rock So. "We want to provide a calm and relaxing experience [for our guests]. According to Rock, the owners understand that constant stimulation of city life can propel the body into a stressful state, "So we decided to introduce a different way to relax and find relief from inside out with a CBD spa and treatment. After our CBD treatments, we always recommend to our customers to have a little walk around this beautiful city with lightened bodies and carefree minds."

Cannable has three treatment rooms upstairs, including a couple room

Cannable offers a CBD retail store on the ground floor and three treatment rooms on the second floor. The shop offers a range of CBD products, including essential oils, beers, spicy sauces, and candies.

Cannable sells CBD-infused sauces

Cannable offers Cannami Masterpiece CBD craft beers

The venue is currently providing three treatments using a variety of CBD-infused oils which includes an Aromatherapy Massage ($680/60 minutes; $980/90 minutes), Traditional Thai Massage ($580/60 minutes; $780/90 minutes), and a Muscle Release Massage ($980/45 minutes). After the treatment, guests can enjoy a CBD-infused tea to complete the experience.

Customers can choose from a range of CBD essential oils for the treatments

Once they officially launch on July 30, treatments like hot stone massage and more essential oil therapy will be introduced to the public. Eventually, the facility will create programmes for meditation for complete relaxation on both the mind and body.

For the soft opening, customers can take advantage of spa treatments at special discounted prices. Want to be the first ones to try their offerings? Message Cannable on their Facebook or Instagram accounts to schedule an appointment.

Massage oils provided by Cannami

Cannable is located at Shop C, G/F, On Tung Mansion, 34 New Market St, Sheung Wan. The venue is open daily from 11am to 8pm. For more information, you may get in touch with them at info@cannablehk.com.



