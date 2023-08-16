Cathay Pacific is offering over 100K discounted economy class tickets for two weeks only

Since the first quarter of 2023, Cathay Pacific has been steadily offering flight ticket giveaways for lucky winners to fly in and out of Hong Kong. Haven't been lucky enough to score those free tickets? Don’t worry. From 2pm on August 17 until 11.50pm on August 30, Cathay Pacific will be offering over 100,000 discounted economy class tickets that fly to over 30 worldwide destinations.



Participants will have the option to select from a variety of l destinations for both short and long haul flights. Short-haul destinations include Bangkok, Chongqing, Fukuoka, Haikou, Hangzhou, Seoul, Kaohsiung, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, Nagoya, Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore, Qingdao, Chengdu, Taipei, Xi’an, and Xiamen. On the other hand, long-haul destinations include destinations like Amsterdam, Bengaluru, Brisbane, Mumbai, Paris, Delhi, Dubai, Frankfurt, Johannesburg, London, Melbourne, Chicago, Perth, San Francisco, Sydney, and Tel Aviv.



Cathay Pacific’s tickets will be available for use next year, from January 1 to June 30, and are subject to black-out dates. Visit Cathay Pacific’s website for more information.





