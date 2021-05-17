The best brunches in Hong Kong to indulge in right now
Brunch in Hong Kong is the ultimate weekend indulgence, with excellent food and boozy deals to boot. Plus, there is always a wide variety of options – ranging from classic eggs benedict and breakfast sandwiches to fresh seafood, Indian feasts, dim sum, and everything else in between – making it hard to know where to start. Well, fret not friends, keep reading for your definitive guide to Hong Kong’s best brunches.
Uma Nota
Chef Gustavo of Brazilian-Japanese restaurant Uma Nota collaborates with Okra's chef and founder Max Levy to offer a brunch inspired by sakura (or cherry blossom) season. Here, you'll find a selection of ceviche, limited edition mains, Uma Nota sushi and maki rolls, including their own rendition of the California Roll, deep-fried crispy quail tatsuta-age, and desserts like Japanese raindrop cake and sakura plum and matcha cheesecake, among other items.
When: Saturday and Sunday (and public holidays) from March to May 2021; 11.30am to 4.30pm
Price: $350 per person for food only; add $245 for Hanami Highball package with free-flow cocktails and drinks
Hotal Colombo
Step inside the pink venue and you'll find Hotel Colombo's brunch is just as lively and colourful. Their fragrant Sri Lankan culinary offerings start with five different dishes to graze on before the main event comes to the table. Options range from egg hoppers, chicken, fish or vegetable kari, or cheese and seeni toastie with fried chilli potatoes, and more.
When: Saturday and Sunday, 12pm to 3.45pm
How much: $218 per person; add $148 per person for free-flow beer; add $248 per person for free-flow Prosecco and house wines
Chaiwala
Get ready for an Indian feast at Chaiwala’s weekend brunch. Here, you can start with street food favourites, including fantastic little pani puri and salads, before selecting your choice of biryani to go with your tandoor and curry dish. We recommend the classic Old Dehli butter chicken, but there are plenty of options, and you can even add your own dosa (additional $28/38) into the mix too.
When: Saturday, Sunday, and Public Holidays, 11.30am to 2pm
Price: $298 per person for food only; add $120 for two hours of free-flow lassi, $180 for two hours of free-flow Prosecco, house wines, beer and G&Ts; add $298 for two hours of free-flow G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon NV Champagne
Fumi
Japanese food always goes down well, and with fresh sashimi, sushi, and seafood on offer at Fumi, what’s not to love? The Hokkaido king crab brunch offers signatures and seasonal dishes including Hokkaido king crab leg, Japanese steamed egg custard with king crab meat, avocado Hokkaido king crab roll, Hokkaido king crab and vegetable zosui and A4 Miyazaki beef himi udon, and much more.
When: Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays at 11.30am to 3pm
Price: $528 per person, $288 per child; add $98 for soft drinks; add $198 for free-flow sake and beer; add $368 for free-flow Champagne, wine, sake, and beer
Holt's Cafe
The free-flow Sunday brunch at Holt’s Cafe features their contemporary take on the traditional, mixing up the menu with Chinese and Western dishes and flavours. Highlights include a fresh and chilled seafood platter and unlimited small plates of food such as steak tartare and crispy sweet and sour prawn wontons. You'll also have a choice of one main course, which includes their signature char siu rice, casarecce pasta, and steak frites (additional $100), along with dessert. If it’s sunny enough, we suggest sitting out on the terrace to enjoy it all al fresco.
When: Sunday, 12pm to 5.15pm (two hours of dining time)
Price: $488 per adult; $368 per child (6 to 12 years old); add $217 for free-flow Prosecco, red, and white wine for two hours.
Fini’s
Offering their popular Italian American cuisine with New York-style pizza and homemade pasta, Fini's makes for a great casual and fun weekend brunch destination with dishes such as their rich and flavourful pappardelle bolognese, mac and cheese, and The Bronx pizza. Plus, it's available at both their locations in Wan Chai and Central.
When: Saturday, Sunday, and Public Holidays from 12pm to 4pm
Price: A la carte menu; add $99 for two hours of free-flow Prosecco or Asahi beer
La Rambla by Catalunya
Enjoy your brunch Catalonian style in this stylish Spanish eatery at IFC. Get your fill of harbour views while you indulge in a taste of Barcelona's famed food markets with tapas, meats, seafood, and drinks to wash it all down. The mains include items such as slow-cooked lamb shoulder, suckling pig, striploin steak, and a selection of paellas. If you're not already deep into a food coma, end the meal with chocolate churros and Spanish pastries for dessert.
When: Sunday 12pm to 3pm
Price: $550 for food only; add $380 for free-flow sangria, wine, Champagne, and more; add $1,380 for free-flow wines and liquors
LucAle
LucAle offers a hearty Italian weekend brunch featuring unlimited servings of cold cuts, cheeses, salads, and one individual portion of dessert. For an additional cost, you can order supplementary dishes, including the classic crowd-pleasing lasagne ($158) or homemade fettuccine with mussels, clams and fresh tomatoes ($178).
When: Saturday and Sunday, 12pm to 3pm
Price: $388 per person for food and two hours of free-flow house wines and Prosecco; add $150 for unlimited serves of Lombardy sparkling wine Franciacorta
Hutong
This Northern Chinese restaurant dishes up some fiery dishes with a side of stunning views. Hutong's Feng Wei brunch features a range of items that include a choice of four appetisers, a selection of dim sum, and dishes, including stir-fried prawns with Yunnan mushrooms and Hunan-style steamed cod with fermented beans, as well as a main course option and dessert.
When: Saturday and Sunday, 11.30am to 5.30pm
Price: $588 for food and tea, soft drinks, juices; add $688 for free-flow Prosecco; add $788 for free-flow Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin NV; add $888 for Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Brut NV; add $988 for Ruinart Rosé NV
Posto Pubblico
Long known as one of the best places in town to hit up for a happy hour, Posto also offers a mean brunch deal. The food on offer is the standard a la carte lunch menu, which means all sorts of good stuff from sandwiches and breakfast omelettes to a classic steak and eggs. For drinks, free-flow Prosecco comes at a bargain for two hours.
When: Saturday and Sunday 12pm to 4pm
Price: A la carte menu; add $99 for two hours of free-flow Prosecco
