In celebration of National Relaxation Day (August 15), food delivery service Deliveroo has teamed up with PizzaExpress to release a limited edition ‘roo-tating fork’. This self-spinning utensil does all the heavy lifting, or in this case, pasta twirling for you. To use the fork, simply press the button on the handle, stick your fork into your pasta, and watch the strands get twirled into one bite-sized portion.



Aside from releasing this new gadget, PizzaExpress has also launched a new Cozy Set ($498) exclusively available on Deliveroo, featuring a starter, a portion of baked dough balls, prosciutto and mushroom salad, and two mains from options like hand-tossed pizza and pasta. All customers who purchase the Cozy Set on August 10 and 11 from PizzaExpress’ Times Square and Tsuen Kwan O branches via Deliveroo will receive the ‘roo-tating fork’ (until stocks last). Those who order the set between now and August 18 will also be able to enjoy a 20 percent discount, while Deliveroo customers with orders over $250 at PizzaExpress can use the promo code ‘50PE’ to enjoy a $50 discount from now until September 1.



Recommended stories:

⛵️ 22 Ships leaves Wan Chai after 12 years

🍜 Samsen in Central: Location, hours, menus, and more

🍽️ Simon Rogan’s restaurants Roganic and Aulis set to temporarily close this September