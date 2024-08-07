Subscribe
Simon Rogan’s restaurants Roganic and Aulis set to temporarily close this September

Here’s your last chance to try the restaurant’s iconic dishes, which won’t be available at the new location

Cherry Chan
Cherry Chan
Roganic
Photograph: Courtesy Roganic
Simon Rogan’s one Michelin-starred and Green Michelin-starred restaurant, Roganic, as well as his chef’s table Aulis, is set to close its doors on September 15 in preparation for their new location. Roganic will reopen with a revamped look and offerings by late 2024. While Aulis will close and re-open at the new location in early 2025.

To honour its five successful years in Causeway Bay, Roganic is offering two ‘Best Of’ exclusive menus with crowd-favourite dishes from over the years that won’t be served at the new location. The first exclusive menu – which sees creations like Hong Kong pea tartlet with smoked roe, cured Spanish mackerel, and three-yellow chicken with Sweet Jean sweetcorn – is available from now until August 25. The second exclusive menu will be served from August 27 to September 15 featuring iconic dishes like truffle pudding caramelised in birch sap, sea urchin custard with Petrossian caviar, and Ora king salmon with charred long cucumber. Diners can visit Roganic to enjoy the ‘Best Of’ menus during lunch ($420), or choose between a short ($780) or full ($1,180) tasting menu for dinner. 

Visit Roganic’s website to find the complete menus and follow this page to stay updated with news about Roganic and Aulis’ re-opening. 

