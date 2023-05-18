Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Discovery Bay
Photograph: Courtesy Discovery Bay

Discovery Bay launches new nature guidebook to help you explore its natural wonders

The guidebook helps you uncover the neighbourhood’s natural treasures

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
Advertising

Located on Lantau Island, just a short distance from Disneyland, is Discovery Bay, a resort town that offers picturesque scenery and respite from the bustle of the city. It is a residential and commercial area popular as a weekend day trip destination for people looking for serene ocean views and outdoor activities such as hiking, cycling, water sports, and golf. If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, Discovery Bay is the perfect place to explore, with many hidden gems waiting to be discovered, including rare bird species and ecological spectacles. To help visitors explore its natural wonders and learn more about the neighbourhood, Discovery Bay has released a new nature guidebook called ‘A Breath of Discovery.’ Those interested can get a copy of the guidebook at DB Plaza concierge, or you can visit this site to download a digital copy. 

Discovery Bay
Photograph: Courtesy Discovery Bay

The book provides routes, tips, and nuggets of information that, unless you’re in the know, would be left undiscovered. By following the recommended hiking routes, visitors can uncover historical spots and lush forests where they can observe fascinating species of birds, plants, and other animals. Those who want to get started on the adventure can join the scheduled hiking tour on May 28, guided by hiking expert and wildlife photographer James Kwok. The route will take visitors from Mui Wo to Discovery Bay through Nim Shue Wan. 

Discovery Bay
Photograph: Courtesy Discovery BayDiscovery Bay Nature Guidebook


Discovery Bay is also inviting everyone to join their ‘A Breath of Discovery’ contest from now until June 30 for a chance to win exciting prizes, including round-trip ferry tickets, a dessert set for two at Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong, and a $100 DB cash voucher. To participate, contestants must follow @Visitdiscoverybay on Facebook or Instagram, and a link to the contest is provided on the social media post. Participants must upload a creative picture of any scenic routes featured in the Discovery Bay Nature Guidebook.

For more information, visit visitdiscoverybay.com

Recommended stories:
The city's top attractions, landmarks, and sightseeing spots you’d be mad to miss
Enjoy time-limited culinary and interactive experiences at Island Shangri-La
All the delicious happenings in the city that should be on your radar  

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.