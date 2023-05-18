Discovery Bay launches new nature guidebook to help you explore its natural wonders

Located on Lantau Island, just a short distance from Disneyland, is Discovery Bay, a resort town that offers picturesque scenery and respite from the bustle of the city. It is a residential and commercial area popular as a weekend day trip destination for people looking for serene ocean views and outdoor activities such as hiking, cycling, water sports, and golf. If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, Discovery Bay is the perfect place to explore, with many hidden gems waiting to be discovered, including rare bird species and ecological spectacles. To help visitors explore its natural wonders and learn more about the neighbourhood, Discovery Bay has released a new nature guidebook called ‘A Breath of Discovery.’ Those interested can get a copy of the guidebook at DB Plaza concierge, or you can visit this site to download a digital copy.

Photograph: Courtesy Discovery Bay

The book provides routes, tips, and nuggets of information that, unless you’re in the know, would be left undiscovered. By following the recommended hiking routes, visitors can uncover historical spots and lush forests where they can observe fascinating species of birds, plants, and other animals. Those who want to get started on the adventure can join the scheduled hiking tour on May 28, guided by hiking expert and wildlife photographer James Kwok. The route will take visitors from Mui Wo to Discovery Bay through Nim Shue Wan.

Photograph: Courtesy Discovery Bay Discovery Bay Nature Guidebook



Discovery Bay is also inviting everyone to join their ‘A Breath of Discovery’ contest from now until June 30 for a chance to win exciting prizes, including round-trip ferry tickets, a dessert set for two at Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong, and a $100 DB cash voucher. To participate, contestants must follow @Visitdiscoverybay on Facebook or Instagram, and a link to the contest is provided on the social media post. Participants must upload a creative picture of any scenic routes featured in the Discovery Bay Nature Guidebook.

For more information, visit visitdiscoverybay.com

