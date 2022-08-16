Hong Kong
Donki Whampoa
Photograph: Iris Lo

Don Don Donki opens 10th Hong Kong location in Whampoa

The new megastore takes on a retro theme from the Japanese Shōwa era

Jenny Leung
Edited by
Jenny Leung
Written by Tommy Yu
Sing along to the catchy Don Don Donki tune and forage in the mixed bag of Japanese treats at the 10th Don Don Donki Hong Kong location at Whampoa Garden. Located in the heart of this residential neighbourhood, the 1,750sq m venue takes inspiration from the Shōwa (pre-’89) era, decorated with traditional Japanese folk crafts such as lanterns, vintage signboards, wind chimes, and everything in between to recreate the nostalgic shopping streets of the historic era.

Donki
Photograph: Iris Lo

The Whampoa store also welcomes the fourth branch of Donki’s sushi restaurant Sen Sen Sushi, which features private rooms for diners to enjoy plates of fresh sushi away from prying eyes; as well as the brand’s first takeaway bento specialty store Senraku Deli, where customers can pick and choose their favourite Japanese side dishes to customise their very own bento box. Topping off the megastore’s gustatory appeal, Donki’s wagyukushi (massively popular in Taiwan and Malaysia) will be available in Hong Kong for the first time at the Whampoa store, offering tantalizing skewers of Kuroge Wagyu beef gently grilled on iron plates using traditional techniques.

Open from 8am to 1am everyday, the new location caters to shoppers of all kinds, from daytime commuters to late-night splurgers. Visit the new store now at Shop B1-B8 & B27-B32, Phase 2, Whampoa Fashion Plaza.

Latest news

