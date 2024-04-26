Naked Flowers Hong Kong: Tickets, dates, location, and everything you need to know

Japan's hugely popular Naked Flowers exhibition is coming to Hong Kong for the first time! If you're eager to get snap happy at this Insta-famous exhibition by the Japanese art collective, read one as we gather up all the most important details you need to know.

When is the Naked Flowers Hong Kong exhibition happening?

Set to run from April 27 to October 27, the exhibition will be held for a total of six months. Opening hours are 11am to 10pm, with the last entry at 9pm.

Photograph: Courtesy Naked, Inc.

Where is the Naked Flowers Hong Kong exhibition held?

The Naked Flowers exhibition is located at 1881 Heritage along Canton Road in Tsim Sha Tsui. It's right on the corner opposite the Start Ferry Pier and the Hong Kong Cultural Centre.

Ticket information for the Naked Flowers Hong Kong exhibition

Tickets are available on Trip.com at $180 and $150 for children aged three to 11, full-time students, persons with disabilities, and seniors aged 65 or above. Children under the age of three can enter for free. Bank of China Chill Card credit card holders can also take advantage of an exclusive package for $260 to get two adult tickets and a BOGOF deal on selected drinks at the Naked Cafe Bar.

Photograph: Jenny Leung

What is there to see at the Naked Flowers Hong Kong exhibition?

The exhibition will take visitors on an immersive journey through the world of flowers and uncover their hidden secrets. Explore colossal flower gardens and interactive spaces, and delve into the mysteries of floral life across eight experiential rooms, including the 'Naked Big Book' featuring original Naked design with projection mapping; the 'Big Flower Garden' where visitors can enjoy the fragrance of flowers; 'Microscopy of Flowers', a kaleidoscope-like space with mirrors that rotate to reflect digital art; and more.

Be sure to stop by the Naked Cafe Bar, where visitors can enjoy floral teas (or cocktails after 6pm!) on an interactive round table with projections of floral designs when a drink is placed down. There is also a five-metre-tall outdoor installation at the Grand Piazza of 1881 Heritage, offering visitors a preview of the art exhibition completely free of charge.

