Famous Japanese mille-pressé patisserie Gariguette opens in Hong Kong

Calling all sweet tooths! Popular Japanese dessert chain Gariguette is set to open in Causeway Bay’s Fashion Walk this September, making our city their first international branch. Based in Tokyo’s Omotesando neighbourhood, Gariguette opened their first store in May 2021 and shortly took Japan by storm with locations in cities like Osaka, Fukuoka, Kyoto, and now Hong Kong. Taking mille-feuille as inspiration, the Japanese dessert store came up with their signature mille-pressé, which sandwiches delectable fillings between two circular slices of flaky pastry, while the classic French dessert has always had a rectangular shape instead.

Photograph: Courtesy Gariguette

Using ingredients imported from Japan, Gariguette’s mille-pressé are crafted in-house and come in both sweet and savoury flavours, such as strawberries and custard cream in their signature Napoléon, or cheese and ham in Jambon Fromage. The Causeway Bay branch will offer eight sweet and four savoury flavour combinations, as well as exclusive mille-pressé flavours only available in Hong Kong.



On September 9, Gariguette will be celebrating the official opening of their Hong Kong branch by giving away 100 free mille-pressé to customers! Follow Gariguette’s Instagram to find all the latest details about the store’s opening.



Find Gariguette’s Hong Kong location at Shop D, Fashion Walk, 42-48 Paterson Street, Causeway Bay.



