French restaurant Clarence is spicing things up this summer with a new keto menu

Looking to hop aboard the healthy eating train? This summer, award-winning French chef Olivier Elzer is introducing a special keto menu at his contemporary restaurant, Clarence. As a fitness enthusiast who practises Muay Thai and trains for triathlons, the chef understands the challenges faced by fitness enthusiasts when it comes to dining while sticking to specific diets for health or weight-loss goals. The new menu aims to demonstrate that health-conscious dining can also be tasty.

Photograph: Courtesy Clarence

Photograph: Courtesy Clarence Alaskan king crab legs with tomatoes pulp, and eggplant caviar

In collaboration with Oliver Smith, a clinical nutritionist and ketogenic diet specialist and co-founder of Ketogenic Asia, the menu ($988) features a set of dishes designed to adhere to the principles of a ketogenic diet. The meal begins with a starter of Alaskan king crab legs with tomato pulp and eggplant caviar, followed by servings of their signature Yakifrenchy skewers, which include Chilean sea bass, as well as baby squid seasoned with spices and shallots and pork pluma served with gribiche sauce. For the main course, guests can dig into a skate wing dish served with endives comté salad and yellow chicken cooked in ‘crapaudine’ style (flattened) with basquaise garnish and chicken jus. The meal is capped with servings of fresh seasonal berries and raspberry sorbet.

Photograph: Courtesy Clarence Skate wing cooked teppan and endives comté salade

All of these dishes are carefully prepared using high-quality ingredients and follow the guidelines of a ketogenic diet. Moreover, the entire menu contains only 1,088 calories in total. For those who want to indulge in a shared dining experience, the chicken en crapaudine is an excellent choice. Priced at $598 for two guests, it is perfect for enjoying with a gym buddy after a strenuous workout session.

For more information, visit clarencehk.com.

Recommended stories:

Asia's F&B sustainability pioneers are collaborating for a special dining event in September

PMQ's one Michelin-starred French restaurant Louise is crossing over to Agora this August

Vivant and Whisk collaborate for a special summer brunch

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.