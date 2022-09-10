Haw Par Music will cease operations on December 1

The historic building of Haw Par Mansion will be returned to the government by the end of the year

The Hong Kong Government announced yesterday that Haw Par Music would cease operations, and its headquarters, Haw Par Mansion, will be returned to the Government on December 1.

Haw Par Music is a project under the Revitalising Historic Buildings Through Partnership Scheme in which Haw Par Mansion, a Grade One monument appointed in 2009, was converted into the headquarters for Haw Par Music Foundation Limited (HPMF), a non-profit organisation that encourages cross-cultural exchange through music, heritage, and the arts. Since operating in April 2019, the centre has offered Chinese and Western music education, arts programmes for the Hong Kong community, as well as regular free guided tours throughout the mansion’s gardens.

Despite the foundation’s efforts to keep the centre running, HPMF has informed the Government that Haw Par music is no longer sustainable and proposed to discontinue their tenancy agreement, which was set to expire in March 2025. Both parties have come to an agreement to return the historic building to the government on December 1.

Haw Par Mansion will remain open for public visits until the end of the tenancy, and all scheduled activities will still commence.

Recommended stories:

Queen Elizabeth II: A look back at the Queen’s visit to Hong Kong

Your guide to celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival in Hong Kong

Best new cafes and coffee shops to visit in Hong Kong



Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.