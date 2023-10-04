Multi award-winning singer-songwriter Sam Smith will be performing in Hong Kong very soon. Before you glam up and head off to AsiaWorld Expo, we’re answering everything you might need to know about the concert.

What time does Sam Smith’s concert start?

The concert itself starts at 8pm on October 6, but it’s always a good idea to arrive at least an hour before to get through the admission queues. Doors will open at 6pm for audiences to start entering the venue, so we assume the queues will start forming by 5pm.

As with most concerts, latecomers will only be admitted during a suitable break in the performance, but admittance is not guaranteed. Smith is only here for one night, so make sure you get there early!

What is the Hong Kong setlist for Sam Smith?

There doesn’t seem to be an official setlist released for his Hong Kong show, but here’s the run-down from Sam Smith’s concert in Bangkok on October 3.

Stay With Me I’m Not The Only One Like I Can Too Good at Goodbyes Perfect Diamonds How Do You Sleep? Dancing With a Stranger (Sam Smith & Normani cover) Kissing You Lay Me Down Love Goes Gimme Lose You Promises (Calvin Harris and Sam Smith cover) I’m Not Here To Make Friends Latch (Disclosure cover) I Feel Love (Donna Summer cover) Gloria Human Nature (Madonna cover) Unholy

Will there be merchandise for sale?

There will be two merchandise counters at AsiaWorld Expo. The first is near exit A on 1/F by the orange wall, and the other will be on G/F outside Hall 3. Merch will be on sale from 3pm to 11pm, as long as stocks last.

Are there any tickets left for Sam Smith in Hong Kong?

Sorry, as you might expect from such a big act, Hong Kong tickets for Sam Smith have long since sold out.

Will bags be checked?

Audiences are actually encouraged to not bring bags or backpacks at all to the concert. You’ll be admitted through the express lane if you rock up with just the bare essentials. Those with bags will have to go through security searches, and all audiences are also required to undergo a metal detector scan. Oversized articles such as large bags, professional camera, recorders, stools and chairs, long umbrellas, and selfie sticks are not allowed and will have to be stored at AsiaWorld Expo’s baggage storage counter or self-storage lockers,

Is re-entry to the concert venue allowed?

In case you ever need to dip out, re-entry is permitted, but you’ll have to present a re-entry token together with the original admission ticket.

