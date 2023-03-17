Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
mirror
Photograph: Facebook/Mirror

HK boy group Mirror plans for global debut with new all-English single

Music video for the new track will officially go live tonight at 9pm

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Advertising

Cantopop powerhouse boyband Mirror is releasing their first all-English single Rumours on all digital streaming platforms on March 17. The brand new single marks the group’s beginnings as international artists after signing with global music label Sony Music Entertainment. Working together with heavyweight hitmakers Chris Meyer and Alex Ludwig Lindell, who’ve produced songs for K-pop groups such as Super Junior and Shinee; Mirror’s English debut track is set to be an earworm.

The EDM-influenced song features a futuristic bassline which carries the group members’ vocals. While we don’t have many clues as to what Rumour’s music video will look like, Mirror fans can anticipate high energy and synchronised dance moves from the boys. But if you want to find out for yourself, keep your eyes peeled for Rumours’ music video premiere on Youtube at 9pm on March 17. 

Recommended stories:

11 Hidden art spaces you should visit in Hong Kong
Deliveroo and NOC Coffee Co. team up to celebrate Global Recycling Day
13 Best wine bars in Hong Kong

Follow us on YoutubeFacebook, and Instagram, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!