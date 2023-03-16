Deliveroo and NOC Coffee Co. team up to celebrate Global Recycling Day

Delivery service Deliveroo is passionate about being environmentally friendly and giving back to the planet. To inspire their customers to participate in Global Recycling Day (March 18), Deliveroo has joined forces with NOC Coffee Co. to use their coffee grounds and create an exclusive eco-friendly candle kit. This collaborative candle kit not only encourages Deliveroo and NOC’s customers to use recycled products in their daily life, but is also an innovative way of upcycling coffee grounds, which would be discarded after use.

Photograph: Courtesy Deliveroo

In addition to NOC’s coffee grounds, customers will receive components such as wax, coffee scented oil, a glass container, and a wick in their DIY candle kit. From now to March 21, Deliveroo customers who spend over $350 on packaged coffee products (e.g beans, drip bags, etc.) from NOC’s branches in Sai Ying Pun, Tin Hau, Tseung Kwan O, and Tsuen Wan Plaza will receive the candle kit for free (until stocks last).



