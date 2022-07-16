Hong Kong
Somm
Photograph: Courtesy Somm

12 Best wine bars in Hong Kong

Bookmark this list for your next wine session

Tatum Ancheta
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Time Out editors
Hong Kong is home to many excellent wine bars ranging from dressy romantic spots to more casual watering holes. With so many options and a lengthy wine list, it's hard to pick out the best ones. So, if you're searching for a place to taste New World, Old World, and organic wines, or are simply looking to expand your palate, here's a list of our favourite spots that are at the top of their wine game.

The best wine bars in Hong Kong

Somm
Photograph: Courtesy Somm

Somm

  • Bars and pubs
  • Wine bars
  • Central

Somm is The Landmark Mandarin Oriental's casual restaurant and wine bar. The venue offers a huge selection of over 1,600 Champagnes, European wines, New World wines, and an interesting collection of rare and refined sakes. The place is perfect for oenophiles and sake enthusiasts who want to explore the vast world of wine and nihonshu. Catch their weekend brunch (price starts at $748), where Somm's chef de cuisine Terry Ho has created a new menu that includes sharing platters, a choice of main courses, and desserts, along with free-flow options of Champagne, sake, and sommelier recommended white and red wines.  

The Baker & The Bottleman
Photograph: Courtesy The Baker and The Bottleman

The Baker & The Bottleman

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Wan Chai

The Baker & The Bottleman (from the team behind British restaurant Roganic) is a bakery by day and wine bar by night, offering gourmet British bakes and natural wines on Lee Tung Avenue in Wan Chai. The second floor wine bar is where the action happens from 5.30pm to 11pm. Led by Roganic and master sommelier Pierre Brunelli (one of only over 200 master sommeliers in the world); the bar features a selection of organic and biodynamic wines from sustainable and ethical winegrowers around the world. Cocktail lovers can also order classic cocktails from the menu. If you want to bring the experience back home, order anything from the menu and grab a bottle from The Bottleman's hand-picked wine selection (which starts at $200 per bottle) available on the ground floor shop. 

Clarence
Photograph: Courtesy Clarence

Clarence

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Central

Chef Olivier Elzer, whom you may know from L’Envol at The St Regis Hong Kong, has launched his own restaurant Clarence on the 25th floor of H Code and the expansive space offers multiple dining areas, including a wine bar, a private black wine cellar ‘Sommelier Room’ for dedicated pairings, and The Lounge where guests can enjoy cigars. Indulge in a creative menu that playfully celebrates French classics using Asian cooking methods and sip on glasses of wine from their comprehensive selection. Be sure to catch their Somm Hour ($1,490) to enjoy eight rotating wines curated by head sommelier Zsolt Menku at the Raw & Wine Bar and The Lounge, available every Thursday to Sunday, from 4pm to 6pm. The tasting flight offers servings of white and red, including a mystery wine served last via a blind tasting. Thursdays are specially dedicated to wines from Burgundy as an homage to Abbaye de La Bussière in the famed wine region where chef Elzer earned the restaurant a Michelin star.

LQV Wan Chai - Le Bar & La Cav
Photograph: Courtesy Le Quinze Vins/Harold de Puymorin

LQV Wan Chai - Le Bar & La Cav

  • Bars and pubs
  • Wine bars
  • Wan Chai

This cosy Parisian bar in Wan Chai is the global brand Le Quinze Vins' first wine bar in Asia, and it's a perfect haven for discerning drinkers of fine French wine. Their cellar boasts an impressive selection of French bottles with a menu that offers wine maps and information from the wine regions – a handy guide for anyone ordering from the extensive list. Based on our experience, a glass of Burgundy's full-bodied Gevrey-Chambertin is always a great start. The bar's location in Wan Chai is just opposite its sister fromagerie La Cremerie which stocks a wide selection of farmhouse cheeses from France, simply walk across the street and bring some cheese to pair with your vino. 

Terroirs by LQV
Photograph: Courtesy Terroirs by LQV

Terroirs by LQV

  • Bars and pubs
  • Wine bars
  • Central

After running a number of French wine bars and shops in the city, including LQV Wan Chai - Le Bar & La Cav, LQV Group opened another venue to showcase their quality goods. Located above Lyndhurst Terrace, Terroirs by LQV covers 2,000sq ft of space with a bar, dining area, and two al fresco terraces. Expect quality vino from their selection of over 2000 wines with a significant focus on Bordeaux, Burgundy, and Champagne. Pair your wines with delicious pastries, artisanal cold cut platters, cheese boards, and classic French plates made with the finest ingredients. The store also stocks some rare, vintage liquor from the 40s to 70s from the owner's collection, which you can order from $140 to $1200 a shot. 

La Cabane Wine Bistro
Photograph: Calvin Sit

La Cabane Wine Bistro

  • Bars and pubs
  • Soho

An intimate and permanently buzzing space like something out of a Parisian arrondissement. La Cabane is a great place for anyone seeking an extensive natural wine list – additive-free wines without pesticides and chemicals and made with the least possible sulphates. You can find hundreds of different wines from around the world sourced directly from individual winemakers and small artisanal growers. Drink wine by the glass from their monthly updated wine list, and if you're feeling hungry, the kitchen serves a rotating menu of French dishes along with platters of charcuterie and artisan cheeses. 

The Fine Wine Experience
Photograph: Courtesy The Fine Wine Experience

The Fine Wine Experience

  • Shopping
  • Sai Ying Pun

Technically it is not a bar, but the venue houses an event’s space, a wine shop, and a hidden restaurant called Bâtard, a partnership between Bistro du Vin and The Fine Wine Experience. Buy any of the wines from the store and enjoy the bottle within the shop while learning about wine nuances from their expert sommeliers and wine stewards. If you step inside past the cellar, you can book a seat inside the restaurant offering standout dishes paired with reasonably priced quality wines. The place is great for wine enthusiasts and collectors looking for a great range of unique wines. They also offer tasting workshops and wine pairing events, so if you're interested in expanding your knowledge of wine, stay updated with any of their scheduled event series by visiting their website.  

James Suckling Wine Central
Photograph: Courtesy James Suckling Wine Central

James Suckling Wine Central

  • Restaurants
  • Soho

Founded by world-famous wine critic James Suckling, the bar stands out amongst the wine bars in Hong Kong. Here oenophiles can indulge in a wine list covering James' 100-point rated wines during his decades-long career as a wine critic. Order wines from their extensive selection – most are available by the glass – with an emphasis on Italian wines from Tuscany, Piedmont, and Veneto regions, as well as Bordeaux wines and Port. Those interested to learn more about wine can take advantage of their regularly scheduled masterclasses and open tasting sessions. Always check their site for updates on the latest wine promotions and happy hour deals. 

Le Bistro Winebeast
Photograph: Courtesy Le Bistro Winebeast

Le Bistro Winebeast

  • Bars and pubs
  • Wine bars
  • Wan Chai

Le Bistro Winebeast offers a superb selection of French and organic wines from their retail shop, which you can pair with modern French dishes. The wine pairing menu frequently changes, so you can expect a different experience every time you visit. You may also catch occasionally scheduled wine dinners showcasing various winemakers from different parts of the world; learn about different bottlings while enjoying a specially curated meal.  

121BC
Photograph: Facebook/121BCHongKong

121BC

  • Restaurants
  • Central

This osteria and enoteca originally opened on Peel Street as a sister restaurant to the now-closed 121BC Cantina & Enoteca in Sydney. Now relocated in their wine-cellar-style underground Hollywood Road location, the spot offers an intimate space for gourmand and oenophiles. Here you can savour seasonal Italian dishes and pair them with wines from the restaurant's extensive wine list, highlighting natural, organic, and biodynamic wines sourced directly from wine producers in Italy. If you need help with your orders, the friendly staff will always recommend the best wine pairing to go with your meal. 

Prefer cocktails?

