The best wine bars in Hong Kong

Somm is The Landmark Mandarin Oriental's casual restaurant and wine bar. The venue offers a huge selection of over 1,600 Champagnes, European wines, New World wines, and an interesting collection of rare and refined sakes. The place is perfect for oenophiles and sake enthusiasts who want to explore the vast world of wine and nihonshu. Catch their weekend brunch (price starts at $748), where Somm's chef de cuisine Terry Ho has created a new menu that includes sharing platters, a choice of main courses, and desserts, along with free-flow options of Champagne, sake, and sommelier recommended white and red wines.
Hong Kong is home to many excellent wine bars ranging from dressy romantic spots to more casual watering holes. With so many options and a lengthy wine list, it's hard to pick out the best ones. So, if you're searching for a place to taste New World, Old World, and organic wines, or are simply looking to expand your palate, here's a list of our favourite spots that are at the top of their wine game.
