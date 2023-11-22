Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Hong Kong International Airport
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong International Airport

Hong Kong Airport to offer free round trip tickets to Taipei and Bangkok

Spend at HKIA or on their website to redeem your tickets

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Advertising

Christmas just came early with HKairportShop’s exclusive deal! From now until December 19, the online shopping platform is giving away free flight tickets to Taipei and Bangkok to all HKairport Rewards members. One set of round-trip tickets to either Taipei or Bangkok can be redeemed after spending $5,000 in one transaction at restaurants and shops within Hong Kong International Airport or on HKairport Shop’s website. HKairport Rewards members will be able to redeem this offer twice during the promotional period, and a confirmation email to all successful applicants will be sent by early February 2024 with instructions to select their desired destination.

Aside from the flight ticket redemption, HKairportShop is also offering 10 percent discounts to all customers who make purchases over $1,500, and a 15 percent discount to purchases over $3,000. Finally, all customers who spend $5,000 and over in a single transaction using Visa or Mastercard credit cards issued by Standard Chartered Bank will earn an extra $500 in CashBack, or 5,000 AsiaMiles Rewards. Visit HKairportShop for more details about their holiday promotion.

Recommended stories:

Hong Kong chefs earn spots on The Best Chef Top 100 2023

25 Hong Kong restaurants ranked best in the world by La Liste

Louis Vuitton's upcoming Hong Kong fashion show to take place along Victoria Harbour

Follow us on YouTubeFacebookInstagramand Threadsor subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city. 

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.