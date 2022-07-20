The Daily Tot celebrates their second anniversary with ‘The Love Letter to Rum’

Over the last two years, The Daily Tot’s passion for curating their collection of rums from across the Caribbean has continued to grow stronger than ever. To celebrate their second anniversary, the bar is teaming up with renowned bars from around the world such as Sidecar, Argo, Trailer Happiness, and Hope & Sesame to launch a rum-centric menu running throughout July to highlight the spirit. Appropriately named ‘The Love Letter to Rum’, the menu sees rum varieties from across the globe incorporated into five inventive cocktails; each with its own unique flair.



East Indie Punch by The Daily Tot | Photograph: Courtesy The Daily Tot

Twisting the classic White Russian recipe, Hope & Sesame uses clarified oat milk and light Havana Club rum in their Irish Russian. Meanwhile, Sidecar’s Khari Baoli pairs Plantation dark rum together with aromatics like black cardamom and pepper for those who like their drinks to pack a punch. Hell in the Pacific from Trailer Happiness sees Mount Gay Eclipse and Plantation OFTD dark rum combined with pomegranate syrup and molasses for a fruity and balanced combination, whereas Argo’s Silver Fox is refreshing and lightly fragranced with lemon, tonka, and an oak ball garnish. Last but certainly not least, The Daily Tot’s East Indie Punch uses Nusa Cana rum infused with dry sorrel for a herby yet tart base, along with Disaronno amaretto and walnut bitters for a hint of nuttiness. Make sure to head to The Daily Tot to try out one (or all) of the cocktails before the end of the month!

Recommended stories:

The Chairman drops to 24th place in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants

The 12 best wine bars in Hong Kong

The 50 best bars in Hong Kong

Best things to see and do in Hong Kong this July



Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what’s going on in the city.