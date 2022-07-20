Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
cocktail making at daily tot
Photograph: Courtesy The Daily Tot

The Daily Tot celebrates their second anniversary with ‘The Love Letter to Rum’

Experience rum from all corners of the world in this cocktail menu

Cherry Chan
Written by Cherry Chan
Advertising

Over the last two years, The Daily Tot’s passion for curating their collection of rums from across the Caribbean has continued to grow stronger than ever. To celebrate their second anniversary, the bar is teaming up with renowned bars from around the world such as Sidecar, Argo, Trailer Happiness, and Hope & Sesame to launch a rum-centric menu running throughout July to highlight the spirit. Appropriately named ‘The Love Letter to Rum’, the menu sees rum varieties from across the globe incorporated into five inventive cocktails; each with its own unique flair.

east indie punch cocktail at the daily tot
East Indie Punch by The Daily Tot | Photograph: Courtesy The Daily Tot

Twisting the classic White Russian recipe, Hope & Sesame uses clarified oat milk and light Havana Club rum in their Irish Russian. Meanwhile, Sidecar’s Khari Baoli pairs Plantation dark rum together with aromatics like black cardamom and pepper for those who like their drinks to pack a punch. Hell in the Pacific from Trailer Happiness sees Mount Gay Eclipse and Plantation OFTD dark rum combined with pomegranate syrup and molasses for a fruity and balanced combination, whereas Argo’s Silver Fox is refreshing and lightly fragranced with lemon, tonka, and an oak ball garnish. Last but certainly not least, The Daily Tot’s East Indie Punch uses Nusa Cana rum infused with dry sorrel for a herby yet tart base, along with Disaronno amaretto and walnut bitters for a hint of nuttiness. Make sure to head to The Daily Tot to try out one (or all) of the cocktails before the end of the month!

Recommended stories:
The Chairman drops to 24th place in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants
The 12 best wine bars in Hong Kong
The 50 best bars in Hong Kong
Best things to see and do in Hong Kong this July

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what’s going on in the city. 

  • Cherry Chan Staff Writer

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.