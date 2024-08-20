If, like us, you were obsessively following the Paris Olympic Games and getting way too invested in sporting events while being a couch potato, you might want to perk up for this. Hong Kong’s Olympic delegation has done a stellar job of making us proud in the 2024 Games, with Edgar Cheung Ka-long defending his fencing gold, Vivian Kong also winning us a gold at the women’s epée, and Siobhán Haughey clinching two bronze medals. To honour these achievements, an open-top bus parade has been organised for Team Hong Kong to meet the public in a fun way.

Two buses transporting our athletes, their coaches, and members of the delegation will set off from the Hong Kong Sports Institute in Sha Tin on Wednesday, August 21, at 10.15am. The parade will then go past Tai Wai MTR station around 10.30am, the Tsim Sha Tsui Clock Tower around 11am, the Central Star Ferry pier around 11.35am, and arrive at Tamar Park at 11.45am. It’s nice to know that Hongkongers who couldn’t make it to Paris can still cheer for our athletes in person on home turf.

In addition, mainland Chinese athletes who competed in the Paris Olympics will also be attending three public events in Hong Kong from August 29 to 31. The main event will be a gala show at Queen Elizabeth Stadium, on August 30 from 8pm to 9.30pm. Sunday, August 31 will then see the mainland athletes doing a sports demonstration from 9.30am to 11.30am. Attendees can expect to see badminton, gymnastics, and table tennis at Queen Elizabeth Stadium, as well as swimming and diving at Victoria Park Swimming Pool. It hasn’t been confirmed yet which athletes from Team China will be in Hong Kong, but we’ll update this space when we find out.

Approximately 5,300 tickets will be released for sale on Urbtix at $20, starting from 10am on Thursday, August 22. Each person can buy a maximum of two tickets and, given the accessible price point, there are no concession rates available. Real name registration is required during ticket purchases, which will be checked against proof of identity upon entry to the event. However, the gala show and sports demonstrations will also be broadcast on television for those who can’t make it in person.

