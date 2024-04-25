Ahead of the Paris Summer Olympic Games later this year, Hong Kong’s gold medalist swimmer Siobhán Haughey and gold medalist fencer Edward Cheung Ka-long have both won the Best of the Best award at the Hong Kong Sports Stars Awards (HKSSA) – referred to in the industry as the ‘Oscars of the sports sector’. This is the third time Haughey has received this HKSSA honour, and the third consecutive year that Cheung has won the same category for men.

Haughey holds two silver medals from the Tokyo Games, and has more recently clinched Hong Kong’s first gold medal at the World Aquatics Championships. Cheung has brought home gold medals at both the Hangzhou Asian Games and the World University Games.

Other male athletes who also won awards at the HKSSA ceremony on Wednesday, April 24 include golfer Kho Taichi, table tennis player Wong Chun-ting, tennis player Coleman Wong Chak-lam, and para-badminton player Chu Man-kai. Meanwhile, the female athletes honoured apart from Haughey include fencer Vivian Kong Man-wai, three-time world snooker champion Ng On-yee, karatedo martial artist Grace Lau Mo-sheung, and table tennis player Doo Hoi-kem.

We’re really looking forward to seeing how well Hong Kong’s athletes fare in the Paris Olympics, which will run from late July to mid-August this year. Keep an eye on updates regarding the Olympics as we’ll be following the Games closely come summer time!

