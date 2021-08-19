Hong Kong bar Argo claims top spot in Time Out's list of coolest bars in the world

Nowadays, there's a list for every kind of bar in the world. There are award-winning bars, and there are 'best bars' – all of these establishments offer a great beverage programme, service, decor, atmosphere, food, and a slew of talented bartenders behind the stick. But what makes a bar 'cool'? For Time Out's inaugural list of The World's Coolest Bars, it is defined by all of the things we mentioned above and then some. These bars are welcoming community spaces that highlight local talent and flavours. They are establishments that go above and beyond the call of duty and push the boundaries of today's drinking culture, one drink at a time. It's a place we will go to again and again and will recommend to our friends.

Time Out enlisted bartenders, experts from around the globe, and our resident city editors to help us curate a list of the coolest bars in their city. We're happy to raise our glasses to two Hong Kong bars that made it on the list. Four Seasons' new innovative bar Argo nabs the top spot, and Hong Kong's first eco-conscious bar, Penicillin, ranked number 15 on the list. These local bars prove that a bar shouldn't just be about serving delicious cocktails. It can have a purposeful mission and be a force for the good of the planet, and a platform to challenge the way we think about our drinks.

Argo

Penicillin

"We are truly excited and happy!" exclaims Four Seasons beverage manager and Time Out's 2020 Bartender of the Year, Lorenzo Antinori. "We thank Time Out for the recognition, and we share this with our team and all the guests who have visited Argo in our first month of operation." For Lorenzo, a cool bar should have the right balance of an in-depth programme and a fun and friendly vibe. "With Argo, we want to look at how the modern landscape is changing the way we drink. We always try to trigger guests' curiosity in discovering these stories by being approachable and doing it with warm service," he adds.

From Paris to Melbourne to Singapore, see the full list of bars that made it to Time Out's 28 coolest bars in the world right now.

Need more inspiration to add to your bar-hopping itinerary? Visit this list of new bars in the city or check out the 50 Best bars in Hong Kong you should be drinking at this week. Want to hear the latest happening in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news!