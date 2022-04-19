Hong Kong designates 60 more parks to welcome pets

From April 21, dog owners and their pets will be able to visit these pet-friendly parks across the city

To meet the public's demands for pet-friendly parks in the city, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) decided to convert more than 60 leisure venues across the territory to be designated for use as 'Inclusive Parks for Pets' starting April 21. In 2019, LCSD opened six parks under the trial scheme of Inclusive Park for Pets. Following the successful implementation, these parks were followed by 35 more in 2021.

These parks will include Central Pier Waterfront, Central and Western District Promenade (Central and Sheung Wan section), Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park, Victoria Peak Garden, Wing Lee Street Rest Garden, Aberdeen Promenade, Ap Lei Chau Park and Waterfront Promenade, Hung Shing Street Rest Garden, Shek O Headland Picnic Area, Stanley Promenade, Bowen Road Garden, Kai Tak Sky Garden, Sheung Li Uk Garden, among others.

Extra cleaning work will be carried out in these facilities, and dog poop collection bins and hand-washing facilities will be added for dog owners' convenience. Dog owners are required to keep their dogs on a leash, supervise their pets to avoid nuisance to other park goers, and clean up any mess caused by their pets to maintain cleanliness in the parks.

Visit this page to see the complete list of new venues converted for 'Inclusive Parks for Pets'.

