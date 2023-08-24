We Hongkongers love our furry friends – if you can't see that in the number of pet cafes and pet shops in town, then just check out the volume of dog posts on Instagram. Despite so many of us being dog lovers, it has to be said that our city isn't always particularly pet-friendly. If you're looking for somewhere to enjoy a breezy afternoon with your four-legged friends, here are some of Hong Kong's best dog parks that will guarantee a woofing good time for pets and hoomans.

