Hong Kong’s best dog parks

Contrary to the name, Butterfly Valley is not festooned with butterflies. It is, however, home to the largest pet park in Kowloon. Here, you can make use of numerous equipment, such as railings to manoeuvre around and rings to jump through, to train your dog to be the next star on Asia’s Got Talent. If your pooch gets a little dog-tired, you can wind down together by taking a stroll along the scenic footpath.
Facilities: Pet activity area; pet play equipment; dog excreta collection bin; temporary mobile toilet
Opening hours: Daily, 7am to 12am