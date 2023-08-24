Hong Kong
Cyberport Waterfront Park
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Hong Kong’s best dog parks

We sniff out the best pet-friendly parks and gardens in the city

Jenny Leung
We Hongkongers love our furry friends – if you can't see that in the number of pet cafes and pet shops in town, then just check out the volume of dog posts on Instagram. Despite so many of us being dog lovers, it has to be said that our city isn't always particularly pet-friendly. If you're looking for somewhere to enjoy a breezy afternoon with your four-legged friends, here are some of Hong Kong's best dog parks that will guarantee a woofing good time for pets and hoomans.

RECOMMENDED: Check out pet-friendly neighbourhoods like Wan Chai and Tai Ping Shan and take your pooch to one of the area's many cafes.

Best dog parks in Hong Kong

Butterfly Valley Road Pet Garden

  • Things to do
  • Cheung Sha Wan

Contrary to the name, Butterfly Valley is not festooned with butterflies. It is, however, home to the largest pet park in Kowloon. Here, you can make use of numerous equipment, such as railings to manoeuvre around and rings to jump through, to train your dog to be the next star on Asia’s Got Talent. If your pooch gets a little dog-tired, you can wind down together by taking a stroll along the scenic footpath.

Facilities: Pet activity area; pet play equipment; dog excreta collection bin; temporary mobile toilet

Opening hours: Daily, 7am to 12am

Cyberport Waterfront Park

  • Things to do
  • Pok Fu Lam

Another fantastic waterfront dog-friendly park. Located in the Southside neighbourhood of Telegraph Bay, this park is the ideal place for you to let your pet loose thanks to its vast grassy lawns. While the dogs run about, you can relax and enjoy a picnic by the harbour. There are also several taps around the area to keep furry friends thoroughly hydrated. The only downside, there are occasionally snakes spotted during summer, so be sure to keep an eye out! 

Facilities: Grassed area; dog excreta collection bin

Opening hours: Daily, 7am to 11pm

West Kowloon Waterfront and Art Park

  • Things to do
  • West Kowloon
Art Park in the West Kowloon Cultural District is a prime spot for viewing the Victoria Harbour during sunset. What it's also great for, is dogs! Whether you're looking to take your pooch on a fun, breezy, and beautiful stroll along the waterfront, or if you want to relax with a picnic, your canine companion can be right by your side – as long as they're kept on a leash. For those who want to let their doggies roam free, there is a Pet Zone at the northern edge of the park, where your furry friend can have a run around. 

Facilities: pet activity areas; pet latrines; pet excreta collection bins; lawns

Opening Hours: Daily, 6am to 10pm

Wan Po Road Pet Garden

  • Things to do
  • Sai Kung
Located adjacent to the Tseung Kwan O South Waterfront Promenade, the Wan Po Road Pet Garden is the largest dog park in Hong Kong. The park has an area dedicated specifically to large dogs, another one for small dogs, and a third space where dogs of all sizes can mingle and socialise.

Facilities: Car park; pet activity areas; pet latrines; pet excreta collection bins; pet shower area; rain shelters; benches; lawns

Opening Hours: Daily, 7am to 10.30pm

Central and Western District Promenade

  • Things to do
  • Admiralty

As well as being a prime location for festivals and viewing Hong Kong’s various fireworks displays, Central and Western District Promenade is actually a great spot for dog owners to let their mutts off the leash. The spacious grassy area is fully fenced, meaning you and your pup can run around and play fetch. 

Facilities: Turf area; garden benches; dog excreta collection bins; dog latrine; hand-washing facility

Opening Hours: Daily, 24 hours

Kwun Tong Ferry Pier Square Pet Garden

  • Things to do
  • Kowloon Bay
Kwun Tong has been steadily revamped and revitalised over the past few years. It has seen several new additions, including the gorgeous Kwun Tong promenade by the harbour. Just less than five minutes away from there is the Kwun Tong Pet Park, which boasts big spacious lawns, a dog balancing wood, water fountains and more. Once you and your four-legged buddy exhaust yourselves, head over to the promenade and enjoy the sunset. 

Facilities: Amenity Lawn for pets; drinking fountains for dogs; dog latrine; play equipment for dogs

Opening hours: Daily, 24 hours

Tsuen Wan Park

  • Things to do
  • Tsuen Wan
In the shadows of Tsuen Wan's famous Nina Tower is a park with an adjoining dog area that is a haven for both doggies and their hoomans. Walk around the waterfront space and feel the sea breeze in your hair – or fur – and then head to the pet garden that adjoins the park, where your four-legged friend can be unleashed and socialise with other mutts in the circular courtyard. 

Facilities: pet activity areas; pet latrines; pet excreta collection bins; water point, garden benches

Opening Hours: Daily, 24 hours

