Hong Kong Fireworks 2024: When, where, and everything you need to know

As part of the proposed measures in the Hong Kong budget 2024-25, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has been hosting regular fireworks and drone displays over our famous Victoria Harbour since May 2024, with each show taking on different themes to coincide with various festivals and major events happening in the city.

When can I watch the fireworks in Hong Kong?

The fireworks display will take place on June 15 to celebrate the first night of the Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races. There will be opening pyrotechnics at 7.30pm and 7.45pm to amp up the excitement before the big show begins at 8pm.

Where are the best vantage points to watch the fireworks in Hong Kong?

The fireworks will launch at the Wan Chai harbourfront area, so get your bodies down to the Water Sports and Recreation Precinct and HarbourChill for the best seats in the house. You can easily get to these vantage points from the Exhibition Centre MTR station and walk for around five minutes via the footbridge from exit A3. Alternatively, those on the Kowloon side can cross the harbour by taking the Star Ferry from Tsim Sha Tsui Pier.

You can also check out our guide to all the best places to catch fireworks in Hong Kong, but do note that some locations may have limited visibility.

What can I see at the Hong Kong fireworks show?

The dazzling display will feature patterns of smiley faces and the letters 'HK' to get everyone into the celebratory spirit. Don't forget to also grab a free ice cream (available on a first-come, first-served basis) from 6pm to 8pm to enjoy while watching the show!

