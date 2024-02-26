Hong Kong
The Mandarin Oriental

The 49 best hotels in Hong Kong, for business, leisure and everything in between

From five-star chains to boutique brands – these are our top picks for Hong Kong's hotels

Kaila Imada
Alex Floyd-Douglass
Written by
Kaila Imada
Contributor
Alex Floyd-Douglass
Hong Kong is officially the most visited city in the world, and whether you're looking for a budget bed or ostentatious, heli-pad bedecked five-star luxury, there’s accommodation to suit every type of guest. Got the fam in tow and need somewhere close to Disneyland? Check. More of a solo traveller and envision yourself sliding from bed to hot tub at the end of a long trip? You got it! From honeymoons to shoe-string gap years to swanky business trips – this is the definitive guide to staying in Hong Kong.

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in every hotel featured, we've based our list on top reviews, hosts and amenities to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.

Best Hong Kong hotels

Rosewood Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Rosewood Hong Kong

Rosewood Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Best for: five-star treatment

Located in Hong Kong, Rosewood Hong Kong is a few steps from Avenue of Stars and offers various facilities, such as a fitness centre and a bar. With free WiFi, this 5-star hotel offers a 24-hour front desk. Victoria Harbour is 700 metres from the hotel. At the hotel, every room is equipped with a wardrobe, a flat-screen TV and a private bathroom. Rosewood Hong Kong features certain units with sea views, and all rooms come with a kettle. Guest rooms feature a seating area. The restaurant at the accommodation specialises in Indian cuisine. Rosewood Hong Kong offers an outdoor pool. Popular points of interest near the hotel include Tsim Sha Tsui Star Ferry Pier, iSquare and Harbour City.

The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong

The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • West Kowloon

Best for: feeling on top of the world

Occupying the top 16 floors of the International Commerce Centre – the tallest building in Hong Kong – The Ritz-Carlton offers the ultimate experience for all its guests, from the spectacular view of the Hong Kong skyline from your luxurious rooms, Italian fine dining at Michelin-starred Tosca, evening cocktails and partying away at exclusive DJ parties on the 118th floor at Ozone, the highest bar in the world. Do it all for an unforgettable experience at The Ritz-Carlton.

Conrad Hong Kong

Conrad Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Admiralty
  • price 4 of 4

Best for: luxury living

Conveniently located in Admiralty, the heart of Hong Kong Island, the Conrad sits atop the luxury shopping mall Pacific Place, which houses a great array of restaurants and cafés, as well as designer boutiques. Only a short distance from Victoria Peak and many other local landmarks, it’s situated perfectly for exploring. In-house, guests can look forward to numerous high-tech amenities, six award-winning restaurants and bars, and top-notch hospitality.

Crowne Plaza Hong Kong Causeway Bay, an IHG Hotel
Scott Brooks

Crowne Plaza Hong Kong Causeway Bay, an IHG Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Causeway Bay
  • price 4 of 4

Best for: shopping 'til you drop

A great option for both casual and business travellers alike, the Crowne Plaza is found in the thick of Causeway Bay – Hong Kong’s most well-known commercial and shopping district filled with pretty much every brand you could imagine. With easy access to local attractions, plus quality in-house services, this spot is a spacious, comfortable oasis away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Central

Best for: 360º views

Elevating timeless luxury to a whole new level, the Four Seasons is a home away from home for those who appreciate the finer things in life. Dedicated to providing the perfect travel experience for all guests, Four Seasons offers an impeccable list of services and amenities ranging from Michelin-starred dining, a 24-hour fitness centre, a spa, two outdoor pools and a 24-hour business centre. Oh, and it's also home to one of the best views in the city.

Grand Hyatt Hong Kong

Grand Hyatt Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Wan Chai

Best for: fitness and wellness on the move

Located adjacent to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre with stunning views of the world-famous Victoria Harbour, the Grand Hyatt provides 524 contemporary, chic deluxe guestrooms, some of which even come with a personalised butler service. Explore a quality range of facilities on the 11th floor – find your zen at the award-winning Plateau Spa, get your laps in at the 50-metre outdoor heated pool, or work up a sweat at the 24-hour fitness studio. There's even a 400-metre jogging path. 

Hyatt Regency Hong Kong Tsim Sha Tsui

Hyatt Regency Hong Kong Tsim Sha Tsui

  • Hotels
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  • price 4 of 4

Best for: harbour views from your room

Part of the K11 Art Mall complex, the Hyatt Regency in Tsim Sha Tsui provides easy access to the MTR station as well as many local attractions in the area from Harbour City to the Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre and Science Museum. With five-star amenities and stunning views of Victoria Harbour, it’s the perfect place to make the most of Hong Kong.

The Hari Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy The Hari Hong Kong

The Hari Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Wan Chai

Best for: next-level dining

The Hari, a hotel originally from London’s Belgravia offers a total of 210 guestrooms, including three rooftop suites and two dining venues. Bringing a touch of elegance with a distinct London attitude to Hong Kong, The Hari features a modern design where bright petrol blue and amber meet muted grey marble and neutral textures in an ocean palette grounded by earthy tones. For restaurants, guests will have the choice of Italian cuisine at Lucciola Restaurant & Bar, or Japanese at Zoku Restaurant & Terrace. Lucciola offers simple and classic Italian dishes accented with modernity in a menu spanning classic antipasti, fresh seafood, pasta, seasonal dishes, and desserts created by Piedmont native and chef de cuisine Francesco Gava. Over at Zoku, helmed by chef Phillip Pak (whom you may remember from the now-closed Ce La Vi Hong Kong), the restaurant offers a refreshing take on Japanese cuisine in a lounge-style dining area, with a terrace bar attached. Think sushi rolls and sashimi, grilled and skewered meats, tempura and hot main dishes, followed by Japanese dessert.

Intercontinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong, an IHG Hotel

Intercontinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong, an IHG Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Tsim Sha Tsui East

Best for: the Instagram moment

Home to three mouth-watering restaurants, two glamorous bars and sprawling panoramic views of Hong Kong Island and Kowloon Bay, the Intercontinental Grand Stanford is the place to see and be seen. Take a stroll along the adjacent waterfront or treat yourself to a well-deserved pampering at the hotel’s stunning spa.

Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong

Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Admiralty

Best for: romance in the sky

Hello, heaven. Soaring above the heart of the city over a massive 56 storeys, Island Shangri-La offers 544 exquisitely designed guest rooms and suites that come with a superb view of either the Peak, Victoria Harbour or the city. Stylishly infused with a distinct Asian-European decor in every suite and room, this urban sanctuary is unique. Be sure to stop for a tipple at the world-famous Lobster Bar, too.

JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong

JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Admiralty

Best for: a dip by the pool

Refined luxury meets modern convenience at the JW Marriott. Think sleek accommodation decked out with marble bathrooms and modern technology. Located in the heart of the city right above Pacific Place, enjoy the A+ view from your room, or the outdoor heated pool.

Kowloon Shangri-La, Hong Kong

Kowloon Shangri-La, Hong Kong

  • Things to do
  • Tsim Sha Tsui East

Best for: luxury amenities and special treatment

Take in the views at this stunning five-star hotel along Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour. Shangri-La’s Kowloon location is fitted with spacious rooms, top-of-the-line service and mouth-watering cuisine, including the two-Michelin-starred Shang Palace. You're spoiled for choice outside the hotel, too, with the famous Temple Street Market and some of the best shopping in town on your doorstep.

The Langham Hong Kong

The Langham Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  • price 4 of 4

Best for: big city life

If you love being in the middle of the hustle and bustle of the big city, there’s no better place to start than at The Langham. Just minutes from the Hong Kong Cultural Centre and some of the premium shopping and dining in town, there’s no way you’ll ever get bored. Dine at one of the hotel’s five restaurants or relax at the rooftop pool.

The Landmark Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy George Apostolidis

The Landmark Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Central
  • price 4 of 4

Best for: spa day every day

Home to one of the city's most iconic restaurants, Amber, few hotels in Hong Kong beat the sheer luxury on offer at The Landmark MO. The five-star paradise in the heart of Central boasts 111 rooms and suites, and an incredible spa that stretches across two floors. There’s also a couple of hi-tech meeting spaces. The rooms are elegantly and artistically designed, with luxurious bathrooms. 

Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong

Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Central
  • price 4 of 4

Best for: contemporary design

Priding itself on impeccable service and sophisticated contemporary style, Mandarin Oriental offers a five-star experience. With 447 luxurious rooms and individually designed suites, a world-class spa and a range of dining experiences from Michelin-starred progressive European to classic Cantonese cuisine and a private Krug room, this Oriental retreat is a destination spot.

The Peninsula Hong Kong

The Peninsula Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  • price 4 of 4

Best for: Rolls-Royce rollin'

Known as the "Grande Dame of the Far East", The Peninsula prides itself on being Hong Kong’s oldest hotel – it's been around for nearly a century. Accentuating the beauty of coexisting Eastern and Western influences while preserving its heritage, the hotel offers 300 luxurious rooms. The luxe amenities start at the fleet of Rolls-Royces on offer, and span to the hotel’s own helipad on the roof. 

Renaissance Hong Kong Harbour View Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Renaissance Harbour View Hotel Hong Kong

Renaissance Hong Kong Harbour View Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Wan Chai
  • price 4 of 4

Best for: sunsets over the harbour

As the name suggests, you’ll find magnificent views of Hong Kong’s glowing harbour at this stunning hotel. Only a five-minute walk from the Wan Chai Ferry Pier, there's easy access to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Victoria Harbour and a plethora of shopping and restaurants on Hong Kong Island. The lobby bar, Mirage, is worth a trip, too.

The Upper House
Booking.com

The Upper House

  • Hotels
  • Admiralty
  • price 4 of 4

Best for: inner-city exploring

Built atop Pacific Place, The Upper House was designed by renowned architect Andre Fu. Inside, the look is chic, with suites looking out onto Hong Kong’s skyline. Take a break at the beautiful all-day eatery Café Gray or rent a bike from one of the hotel’s in-house fleets to cruise through the city on two wheels.

W Hong Kong

W Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • West Kowloon

Best for: skyline swimming

Sitting high inside West Kowloons’s ICC building, the W Hong Kong is just steps away from luxury shopping mall Elements and the Airport Express rail line. The Bliss Spa and outdoor pool are perched high above the city, so, along with the Sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck, you’re in for some of the best urban views anywhere in the world. There are also amazing dining options from traditional Cantonese to the trendy Woo Bar.

Best boutique Hong Kong hotels

Attitude on Granville
Photograph: Courtesy Attitude on Granville

Attitude on Granville

  • Hotels
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

It's all about nostalgia at this stylish boutique hotel. Perforated Chinese-style bricks are used everywhere, along with decorative pieces that speak to Hong Kong's past. Old kettles, vintage radios and cameras, rusty mailboxes, and even old school chairs; the attention to design and detail of this place is well on point. The hotel offers four types of rooms – urban, cosy, elite, and studio suite – each playfully themed with a mix of old and new. Conveniently located in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui, the hotel is only a few steps away from some of the city's finest restaurants, shops, as well as cafe and coffee shops.

Hotel Madera Hollywood
Photograph: Courtesy Madera Hollywood

Hotel Madera Hollywood

  • Hotels
  • Central

Bold, vibrant, and chic, Madera Hollywood's accommodations provide a warm and playful atmosphere for all its guests. The hotel is small with only 38 one-bedroom suites, but each one is as luxurious as the next with an added touch of flamboyance, especially the Monroe and Chaplin suites which pay tribute to the two legendary Hollywood stars. The location of the hotel is also unbeatable. Just a few steps away from Soho and Central, the hotel gives you a home-away-from-home vibe while still staying in the middle of all the action.

Tung Nam Lou Art Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Tung Nam Lou Art Hotel

Tung Nam Lou Art Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Mong Kok

Tung Nam Lou is more than just a hotel. Founded by art enthusiast Lo chi-ching, Tung Nam Lou first started as a Cantonese restaurant in 1950, before renovating and turning into a commercial centre in 1994. In 2018, the building took on a transformation and became a boutique hotel, which also boasts a stylish co-working space and art shop. There are four types of rooms to choose from – comfort room, east and south room, music art room, and book art room – all boasting elegant, sophisticated designs with an artsy flair. 

Eaton HK
Photograph: Courtesy Eaton House

Eaton HK

  • Hotels
  • Jordan

This boutique hotel in Jordan doesn’t just offer stylishly designed rooms and amazing facilities – it also flies the banner for progressive causes and consciousness-building. Your stay here includes everything from free Tai Chi classes and neighbourhood walking tours to the option of booking a suite with its own recording studio. All rooms come with natural, chemical-free bath products, local artwork and books devoted to social issues, too. And while the rooms may be on the small side, you’re not expected to spend all day in them.

If you wander around the property, you’ll find collaborative workspaces, a stunning rooftop pool, and a food hall serving everything from noodle soups to sustainable cocktails. 

The Fleming Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy The Fleming

The Fleming Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Wan Chai

After a year-long renovation, The Fleming reopened in 2017 with a design that refocused its lens on old Hong Kong. This 66-room boutique hotel in Wan Chai now incorporates the art deco aesthetic that once was so prominent in the city’s skyline. Throw in splashes of Star Ferry green, if you will, and sleek nautical features – long horizontal lines with smooth, ship-like curves; porthole-shaped mirrors; brass fixtures – and you might feel as if you’re berthed in a steamer on a voyage overseas. 

FWD House 1881
Photograph: Courtesy House 1881

FWD House 1881

  • Hotels
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

In 2019, the former Marine Police Headquarters – one of just 120 declared monuments in Hong Kong – was reopened as FWD House 1881, a swish heritage hotel standing conspicuous among the luxury malls in TST. All ten suites boast features like French doors, dark wood furniture and marble floors that recall the glory of bygone times. 

Hotel Hart
Photograph: Courtesy Hotel Hart

Hotel Hart

  • Hotels
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Hotel Hart is as cool as it gets. Take as many mood shots as you like against the hotel's bare concrete walls and rustic furnishings, or simply enjoy the simple yet stylish interiors of your room. The hotel is also within easy reach of an eclectic mix of restaurants, shopping malls, local shops, and art venues.

Ovolo Southside
Photograph: Courtesy Ovolo Southside/Graham Uden

Ovolo Southside

  • Hotels
  • Aberdeen

There’s no better place to base yourself for a little urban exploration than the hip Ovolo Southside. Drawing inspiration from 1980s pop culture, this pet-friendly, former warehouse-turned-hotel boasts an incredibly cool aesthetic – think music videos from the ’80s playing on TVs in the elevator, colourful artwork across the hotel, and rockstar-inspired suites. And that’s before you factor in the views. If you score a corner room, your floor-to-ceiling windows take in the sea, the surrounding hills, and the cable car climbing up to Ocean Park.

Page148
Photograph: Courtesy Page148

Page148

  • Hotels
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

It’s all about the details at this boutique hotel on Austin Road. Opened in early 2019, Page148 takes active measures to boost interaction between guests and locals. Marshall speakers, old-school phones, luxury bath products in refillable bottles, and drip bags of the hotel’s signature coffee are available in each rooms. And the wow factor? The huge glass windows that offer stunning views overlooking either the harbour or the verdant Kowloon Cricket Club.

The Pier Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy The Pier Hotel

The Pier Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Sai Kung

Located beside the Hebe Haven Pier in Pak Sha Wan, this stylish spot is the very definition of ‘away from it all’. Unless, of course, you own a yacht, in which case this is where the action is. Several dozen boats float in harbour, making The Pier a prime perch for taking in all the upscale nautical activity. There are 40 spacious rooms and suites, the latter of which boast fully equipped kitchens. The rooms all come with terraces overlooking the harbour or the lush hills opposite. On the rooftop, there’s a beautiful rooftop pool – complete with sun-loungers – and space to sit out and soak up the sea views.

Tai O Heritage Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Tai O Heritage Hotel

Tai O Heritage Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Tai O

Located at the western edge of Hong Kong, this hotel feels a world removed from the CBD and its frantic work-day rush. Not to mention it’s one of only a few heritage buildings where you can stay overnight in Hong Kong. Built in 1902, the former Tai O marine police station now boasts nine rooms named after the Hong Kong Naval Police Force ranks. From the Chinese-style tiled roof and corner turrets to the wooden casement windows and fireplaces, much of the original space has been preserved.

Tuve Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Tuve

Tuve Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Tin Hau

Located in east of Victoria Park, a calm, local neighbourhood in contrast to the nearby bustling Causeway Bay area, Tuve is basically every minimalist's wet dream. Exposed concrete, bare white walls, sophisticated fixtures and timeless designs all combine seamlessly to accentuate the hotel's uniqueness. Providing a different kind of serenity for those looking to set their minds at ease, this is the perfect place to be.

Best cheap Hong Kong hotels

Anne Black Guest House (YWCA)

Anne Black Guest House (YWCA)

  • Hotels
  • Hostels
  • Ho Man Tin

Conveniently located in the residential area of Waterloo Hill, within easy reach of some of Hong Kong's most popular tourist attractions, the YWCA's guest house offers 169 air-conditioned, non-smoking guestrooms fully equipped with all the mod cons and comfortable beds you could need at low prices. Other facilities include airport transfers, laundry service and dry cleaning, all at an extra fee.

Check Inn HK

Check Inn HK

This cute family-run hostel in Wan Chai will have you feeling cosy and at home during your stay in Hong Kong. A youthful place with great energy, you’ll be warmly welcomed and given great suggestions on where to go, what to do and what to eat during your visit. Guests can look forward to hostel-organised activities such as water sports, hiking tours and horse racing.

The Mahjong

The Mahjong

  • Hotels
  • Hostels
  • To Kwa Wan

Named after the traditional Chinese game, there's a local saying that states that 'a mahjong tile is small but has everything it needs'. This quote perfectly encapsulates the essence of The Mahjong, one of the city’s coolest hostels located just east of Mong Kok and within walking distance of Hong Kong’s sights, sounds and tastes. You can even squeeze in a game or two of mahjong while you’re there.

Urban Pack

Urban Pack

  • Hotels
  • Hostels
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

A conveniently located hostel right next to Kowloon Park, this stylish spot in Tsim Sha Tsui is perfectly positioned for sightseeing. Offering female-only dorms plus private rooms for those who want a little bit of solitude, Urban Pack has plenty of options.

YHA Mei Ho House Youth Hostel

YHA Mei Ho House Youth Hostel

  • Hotels
  • Hostels
  • Sham Shui Po

Looking for a stay with a bit of history? Head to this Sham Shui Po hostel, which is a revitalised resettlement block originally built in 1954, now offering 129 rooms equipped with everything you’ll need for your stay in Hong Kong. Also home to a retro-style café and a heritage museum, this unique spot is a great place to start learning about old Hong Kong.

Best off-grid Hong Kong hotels

Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong

Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong

Set away from the hustle and bustle of the city, you can sit back and relax at this serene space. The resort looks over the waters of Discovery Bay, within close distance of Hong Kong Disneyland as well as hikes, bike tours and kids’ activities. 

Concerto Inn

Concerto Inn

Hong Kong may be known as a concrete jungle, but a lot of people don't realise that green spaces make up a large majority of the city's total area. Explore this side of the city and plug in to nature at Concerto Inn, a charming retreat on Lamma Island, one of Hong Kong's many islands. If hiking, fishing, biking, swimming and catching some rays sounds like your type of getaway, this one's for you.

Courtyard by Marriott Hong Kong Sha Tin

Courtyard by Marriott Hong Kong Sha Tin

  • Hotels
  • Sha Tin

Overlooking the Shing Mun River in Sha Tin, this comfortable hotel is only a few minutes’ walk from the Shek Mun MTR station. The hotel also offers a complimentary area shuttle bus to get you around easily, a relaxing outdoor pool and sauna and free breakfast at their fab café.

Crowne Plaza Hong Kong Kowloon East, an IHG Hotel

Crowne Plaza Hong Kong Kowloon East, an IHG Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Tseung Kwan O

Located in Tseung Kwan O, this Crowne Plaza property is great if you need to get around Kowloon and the New Territories. It's also only a few MTR stops away from Hong Kong Island, meaning you can get pretty much anywhere within a matter of minutes. Make use of their stunning outdoor pool, fitness center and complementary wifi.

Advertising
Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel

Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Lantau Island

With views of Discovery Bay, this sprawling resort is set right by the entrance to Hong Kong Disneyland and the Disneyland Resort MTR station. Colourful rooms are fitted with great amenities, and there's a buffet in the in-house dining room filled with an array of international cuisine and snacks. The hotel also offers complimentary parking and shuttle service to Disneyland.

Hong Kong Gold Coast Hotel

Hong Kong Gold Coast Hotel

Situated on Golden Beach overlooking Castle Peak Bay’s wonderful marina, this hotel is worth the trip to Tuen Mun. Home to four restaurants and bars, kick back to a live band or head out to one of the two outdoor pools (one with water slides) as you soak up the sun. It's also fitted with fitness facilities and a spa.

Hong Kong SkyCity Marriott Hotel

Hong Kong SkyCity Marriott Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Chek Lap Kok

Ideally located close to AsiaWorld-Expo, the Hong Kong International Airport and Hong Kong Disneyland, SkyCity is the most convenient hotel for those in transit. Whether you're catching a show or concert at the convention centre or need to stay the night near the airport, it’s a relaxing spot for those on-the-go. 

Hyatt Regency Hong Kong, Sha Tin

Hyatt Regency Hong Kong, Sha Tin

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Sha Tin

The perfect spot to stay and catch the races at Sha Tin Racecourse, the Hyatt Regency is breezily situated just a few minutes away from the MTR. Chic, contemporary rooms are fitted with all the amenities you could need while long-stay rooms come with kitchenettes. If you're more into eating out, check out Chinese restaurant Sha Tin 18 for their excellent Peking duck. You can also test your skills at the hotel’s tennis court or relax in the spa.

Le Meridien Cyberport

Le Meridien Cyberport

With views of Cyberport's Telegraph Bay, Le Meridien is a great spot for those looking for a stay close to Ocean Park, or for a peaceful getaway just minutes from the city. Situated near Pok Fu Lam Country Park and Mount Davis, this is the place to stay if you're after green spaces. Food-wise, there's an ace sushi bar, and a Cantonese restaurant. 

Novotel Citygate Hong Kong

Novotel Citygate Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Tung Chung

The perfect spot for those who want a good bargain on designer threads, this Novotel locale is right by the Tung Chung MTR station and the Citygate outlets. It’s also only 6km from the airport. Other features include a 24-hour gym and casual dining options. You're also beside the world-famous Ngong Ping cable car, which takes you straight to Hong Kong's Big Buddha.

Tai O Heritage Hotel

Tai O Heritage Hotel

Soak up the culture of Tai O, one of Hong Kong's few remaining fishing villages. Mixing old-school charm with a luxurious, contemporary look, this stunning hotel is a beautiful spot decked out with unique rooms and amazing dining options. 

Warwick Hotel Cheung Chau
Booking.com

Warwick Hotel Cheung Chau

  • Hotels
  • Cheung Chau

Situated on the peaceful island of Cheung Chau, the Warwick Hotel is a great spot to take in the vibes of this low-key island. Only a five minute walk from the island's ferry pier, take your time to walk along the promenade and soak up the sea views. The hotel also offers complimentary western or Chinese-style breakfast and stunning sea views.

