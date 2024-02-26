Best for: five-star treatment
Located in Hong Kong, Rosewood Hong Kong is a few steps from Avenue of Stars and offers various facilities, such as a fitness centre and a bar. With free WiFi, this 5-star hotel offers a 24-hour front desk. Victoria Harbour is 700 metres from the hotel. At the hotel, every room is equipped with a wardrobe, a flat-screen TV and a private bathroom. Rosewood Hong Kong features certain units with sea views, and all rooms come with a kettle. Guest rooms feature a seating area. The restaurant at the accommodation specialises in Indian cuisine. Rosewood Hong Kong offers an outdoor pool. Popular points of interest near the hotel include Tsim Sha Tsui Star Ferry Pier, iSquare and Harbour City.