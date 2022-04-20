Hong Kong launches new platform for recovered Covid-19 patients

From April 19, people who've recovered from Covid-19 can now download a QR code issued by the government via the Covid-19 Electronic Vaccination and Testing Record System and use the electronic record when entering designated premises like restaurants, shopping malls, and supermarkets instead of the vaccine pass. The QR code is valid within six months from the date of recovery.

Downloading the recovery record QR code will require recovered Covid-19 patients to provide the number and date of issue of their Hong Kong identity card, discharge date from the hospital, or positive test result for identification. The recovery QR code may also be downloaded using the iAM Smart app and the latest version of the eHealth app. Those who received isolation orders issued by the Department of Health (DH) will instantly get the recovery record QR code.

The QR code may be saved in the LeaveHomeSafe mobile application to facilitate scanning when entering Vaccine Pass premises. Those who had received two or three doses of vaccine, and have recently recovered from the virus, are not required to obtain additional vaccine doses to comply with the Vaccine Pass requirement. Unvaccinated recovered patients and those who only received one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine are required to receive the required dosage of vaccine during the validity period of the recovery record QR code.

Those who are unsure if they had previously contracted the virus or whose records are not in the DH's system should receive the required Covid-19 vaccine. The government will later announce arrangements for those who were infected and recovered outside of Hong Kong. For now, non-local recovery records issued by relevant health authorities from the country of origin may be used for entering Vaccine Pass premises.

Recovery QR code records are available for download here. For more information or enquiries, Hongkongers may reach the government's hotline via 2569 5777.

Recommended stories:

Hong Kong designates 60 more parks to welcome pets

Stay up to date with the city's latest pandemic regulations

Disneyland, Ocean Park, and other venues reopening in Hong Kong



Our global survey of city-dwellers is back for 2022 – and we want to hear from you. Take the survey now.

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.