Hong Kong
Timeout

Hong Kong airport multimedia feature
Photograph: Courtesy HKIA

Hong Kong plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets to travellers

The free airline tickets are expected to roll out once the government remove all border control restrictions for inbound travellers

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
In an attempt to lure tourists back to the city, the Hong Kong government plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth a total of $2 billion, once the city’s border restrictions are completely lifted. 

The challenges of the past two years have greatly affected Hong Kong’s tourism, and Covid-19 travel restrictions have been a deterrence for people to fly to the city. Since September 26, the city lifted mandatory hotel quarantine for travellers and converted arrangements for arrivals to a 0+3 format. But even then, travellers are still hesitant to visit the city, especially for holiday purposes, as three days would have been spent not being able to enjoy the city’s dining and drinking scene and other attractions. 

The government has not announced how the free tickets will be rolled out yet, but aside from tourists, business travellers are expected to be included in the targeted groups, media reports say. 

In 2020, the Airport Authority set aside $2 billion to buy the said 500,000 tickets from airlines, which includes Hong Kong Express, Cathay Pacific, and Hong Kong Airlines. According to the Hong Kong Tourism Board, the Airport Authority will distribute the tickets and finalise the arrangements with airline companies. The tourism board is expected to put out advertising campaigns for the free air tickets in early 2023. 

Watch this space for more updates. 

