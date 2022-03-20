Hong Kong social distancing rules still under review

During her Sunday press briefing, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam stated that current Covid measures in the city are still under review and hopes that amendments to the rules and stages of implementation may be revealed this Monday. On March 17, Lam hinted at easing current Covid measures and flight suspensions, noting that people's tolerance is fading, and financial institutions are losing patience about the current isolated status of Hong Kong.

Currently, measures in place are set to remain until April 20, which includes flight suspensions from Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, the UK, the US, and Nepal. Lam said that the Covid-19 infections in the city might look like it has peaked due to the downward trend, but there might still be a chance for this to rebound.

On Saturday, Hong Kong reported 16,597 coronavirus cases and 243 related deaths. Today, 300 preliminary-positive Covid-19 cases were found in their latest overnight lockdown operations, including 191 infections at Tip Ying House in Butterfly Estate, 46 infections at Po Tin Estate, and 70 positive cases at Kin Hei House in Kin Ming Estate in Tseung Kwan O.

According to Lam, those who tested positive for Covid-19 since December 31 last year would be exempted from testing during mandatory lockdown operations, citing that recovered cases would not transmit the virus to others for at least three months.

