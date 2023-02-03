Hong Kong
Hong Kong Terminal
Photograph: Shutterstock

Hong Kong to drop all restrictions on crossing China borders

Travellers will be able to freely travel between the two destinations

Jenny Leung
Cherry Chan
Written by
Jenny Leung
&
Cherry Chan
On February 3, government officials announced that Hong Kong and mainland China are to open their borders and scrap all Covid-19 restrictions by February 6. This includes removing mandatory PCR tests as well as daily quota restrictions and booking requirements for those travelling between the two destinations. Travellers who have been outside of China seven days before crossing the border will still be required to conduct PCR tests 48 hours before arrival; children aged three or under are exempt.

Along with the seven border control points that resumed operations on January 8, three more will be reopened on February 6, including the Lo Wu Control Point (6.30am-12am), Lok Ma Chau Control Point (24 hrs), and Heung Yuen Wai Control Point (7am-10pm).

