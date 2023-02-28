Hong Kong to end mask mandate starting from March 1

In a press conference on Feb 28, government officials announced that Hong Kong will be dropping its mask mandate starting from March 1. The city’s mask wearing measure has been in effect since July 15, 2020, and now after three long years, Hongkongers and those travelling to Hong Kong will no longer be required to wear a mask when out and about around the city. Members of the public who are taking public transport or visiting medical facilities may freely decide if they wish to wear a mask or not.



The easing of the rule comes after neighbouring SAR, Macao, lifted its outdoor mask requirement on Monday, February 27.





