Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Mask in Hong Kong
Photograph: AFP/Peter Parks

Hong Kong to end mask mandate starting from March 1

Citizens will no longer be required to wear masks indoors, outdoors, and on public transport

Jenny Leung
Cherry Chan
Written by
Jenny Leung
&
Cherry Chan
Advertising

In a press conference on Feb 28, government officials announced that Hong Kong will be dropping its mask mandate starting from March 1. The city’s mask wearing measure has been in effect since July 15, 2020, and now after three long years, Hongkongers and those travelling to Hong Kong will no longer be required to wear a mask when out and about around the city. Members of the public who are taking public transport or visiting medical facilities may freely decide if they wish to wear a mask or not.

The easing of the rule comes after neighbouring SAR, Macao, lifted its outdoor mask requirement on Monday, February 27. 

Recommended stories
HKT and West Kowloon Cultural District Authority present HKT x WestK Popfest
Hong Kong's Tai Pak Floating Restaurant looks to reopen in 2024
Cathay Pacific is giving away 80,000 free flight tickets across Southeast Asia

Follow us on YoutubeFacebook, and Instagram, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!