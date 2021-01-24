Hong Kong to lift Jordan lockdown

Residents who tested negative for the virus are now free to leave the restricted zone

After imposing a two-day lockdown in Jordan, the government plans to lift the restriction by the end of Sunday as soon as all the test results are in. The temporary restricted areas include Woosung Street to its east, Nanking Street to its south, Battery Street to its west and Kansu Street to its north. More than 7,000 residents tested for coronavirus, and 13 cases were uncovered during the mandatory testing.

Residents who tested negative for Covid-19 are now allowed to leave and re-enter the locked-down zone as long as they wear the official wristband as proof of their negative results.

The police barriers placed in the area are scheduled to be removed by midnight, but officials stated that restrictions would only be lifted when all the coronavirus test results are in. The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department would begin sanitising the area once the restriction is lifted.

According to Health Secretary Sophia Chan, the government will not rule out the possibility of putting other districts into lockdown depending on the developments of positive cases in the city.

