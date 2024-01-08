Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel to close all locations this January

The bakery will say goodbye to all at the end of the month

Since opening in 2019, local bakery Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel, founded by award-winning French pastry chef Dominique Ansel, gained popularity for its Hong Kong-inspired pastries and cakes. From mousse cakes decorated to look like a pineapple bun with a butter slab, to milk tea cookie shots moulded to look like Yakult bottles, Ansel’s pastry creations have won the hearts of many sweet tooths in the city.

Unfortunately, like many other establishments in the city that faced challenges and a slump in business, the bakery recently announced on their social media pages that they would be closing all its Hong Kong locations by January 31. All customers who hold valid Dang Wen Li vouchers can still redeem baked goods until the end of the month.



Be sure to visit its locations in H Queen’s, Harbour City, and Pacific Place to get your desserts and pastries while you still can.



