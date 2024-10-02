Earlier this year, Taiwanese gua bao food stall Both Street left local foodies distraught when they announced their closure. Well, you’ll be happy to know that they’ve teamed up with fellow Taiwanese eatery Check In Taipei to offer a limited-time menu which features revamped takes on Both Street’s crowd-favourite bites.

Photograph: Courtesy Check In Taipei | Taiwanese-style oyster egg crepe ($88)

Diners can enjoy night market-inspired small dishes like Taiwanese-style oyster egg crepe ($88), which sees plump fried oysters wrapped in a duck egg omelette, topped with homemade cucumber and celtuce salsa. The exclusive menu also offers the food stall’s signature gua bao ($68) stuffed with beer-battered halibut, romaine lettuce and pickled mustard greens salad in a roselle flower dressing, and a Taiwanese preserved beancurd mayonnaise. Finally, Both Street has also brought back its crowd-pleasing pressed pastries ($55) and filled them with a cream cheese mixture infused with tangerine peel pu’er tea, which imparts a delightful aroma with every bite.



Photograph: Courtesy Check In Taipei | Tangerine peel pu'er tea pressed pastry ($55)

Both Street’s exclusive menu is currently available at Check In Taipei’s Yuen Long branch, but if you can’t hack the long trek into the New Territories, they’ve teased that the menu will be available at its Causeway Bay and Tsim Sha Tsui locations in the future. Stay tuned to our website for more updates about Both Street’s menu at Check In Taipei.

