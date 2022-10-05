Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
johnnie walker ghost and rare
Photograph: Courtesy Johnnie Walker

Johnnie Walker launches new Ghost and Rare in Hong Kong

Be the first to get the fifth edition from this coveted Scotch whisky series

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
Advertising

Christmas is just around the corner. Get ahead on your shopping for all the nice people who have been good to you this year. If you’re looking for something classy, boozy, and rare, to give to a special someone, a quality bottle of liquid gold is always a good choice. And the good news is, starting today, you’ll be able to purchase the fifth edition of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare in Hong Kong. Give the gift of rare whiskies from one of the world’s most famous grain whisky distilleries with more than 100 years of distilling history. 

This new release marks the first Ghost and Rare expression from Johnnie Walker master blender Emma Walker following the releases of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Pittyvaich in 2021, Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Glenury Royal in 2019, Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Port Ellen 2018, and Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Brora 2017.

johnnie walker ghost and rare
Photograph: Courtesy Johnnie Walker

Port Dundas closed its doors in 2010 and its precious and dwindling stocks of whisky can only be found in special bottlings like this latest release from Johnnie Walker. This new bottling explores the creamy, wood notes of Port Dundas blended with the vanilla and soft smoke from other ‘ghost’ whiskies of Cambus and original stocks of Brora. 

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Port Dundas (43.8% abv, 750ml) is available for $2,860, (SRP) at major retailers in Hong Kong. Each bottle in this special release is individually numbered.

Recommended stories:
The ultimate neighbourhood guide to Wan Chai
50 most incredible things to do in Hong Kong
Hang out at the K-Pop Community Festival this November

Follow us on YoutubeFacebookInstagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.