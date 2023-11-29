Aside from the parade of festive lights and Christmas markets all over the city, the drop in temperatures also signifies the beginning of the winter season here in Hong Kong. According to the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO), the first wave of the northeast monsoon is expected to make landfall along the southern coast of China this Friday and Saturday (December 1-2).

As indicated on HKO's Automated Regional Weather Forecast platform, the city's temperature is anticipated to reach as low as 17 degrees Celsius in the New Territories, and 18 to 20 degrees Celsius in other areas of Hong Kong. Temperatures will gradually rise afterwards but will drop once again next week as another round of northeast monsoons arrives, taking it back down to 18 to 19 degrees in the New Territories.

For the latest Hong Kong weather updates, keep your eyes on our page or visit hko.gov.hk for more info.

